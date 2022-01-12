Changes In The Hellfire Club, Fantastic Four & Krakoa In X-Men Today

There are straggling ends to the X-Men universe before the big Destiny Of X semi-relaunch. Including today's Marauders #17, setting up the shape of Krakoa, the Quiet Council and the Hellfire Club to come. Oh and don't forget Phobos, the recently annexed-for-humanity moon of Arakko last week. Once more with Feilong…

That orchid is a plant. I mean, obviously, but a plant from Krakoa, sending information back. You would have thought the X-Desk might be more suspicious of rogue fauna right now. But as for the Hellfire Club? Turns out that Lourdes being returned to life happened quite some time ago. Though not entirely sure how that was achieved without the Scarlet Witch's recent intervention, given that Lourdes died long before Jeanne Beaubier did. But, to be fair, there's a lot of that which doesn't entirely line up right now.

So Lourdes has been in place, set up by Emma Frost for quite some time, as part of her own Hellfire Club power play. Is anything ever anything else for Emma Frost?

Because there are changes afoot. Not only is Emma Frost stepping down from the Hellfire Club…

…but so is Sebastian Shaw, with Lourdes stepping up as the new Black Queen. So… who is the new White Queen?

As the Red Queen keeps her position? It's not a question of who but how many…

The White Queen is now five. Emma Frost's own telepathic clones as a gestalt queen of the Hellfire Club. While the Red Queen is making her own power plays.

Reed Richards had the knowledge of how to build anti-mutant machines removed from him in X-Men Vs Fantastic Four.

Might it be returned to Reed, especially since Emma has that power now courtesy of Forge and used it against Moira Mactaggert? and what of Franklin Richards? The superbly who made himself into a mutant?

Well… I mean, he's not doing great…

…and part of that may have be been making himself into a mutant in order to cope. Cultural appropriation of the highest order. Oh and there's another threat to Krakoa coming…

With a General Warden Super-Adaptoid dealing with the Juggernaut and Deadpool…

…with one location on his mind.

He must have been reading the Krakoan travel brochures on Bleeding Cool!

