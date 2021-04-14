Chip Zdarsky's Justice League : The Last Ride No Longer Digital First

On January 3rd, Bleeding Cool scooped the news, saying "However, we have heard word that there may be a Chip Zdarsky Justice League-related title being planned for April or May 2020. We'll try and keep an eye on the feeds for that one."

On January 9th, we followed up, saying that Chip Zdarsky was to write an upcoming Justice League comic book series;. That it would be called The Last Ride. That it would come out in April or May. And it would be set on the Elseworld planet as seen in Death Metal.

One month later, DC Comics dropped the news about Justice League: Last Ride, a new Digital First limited series from DC by Chip Zdarsky, Miguel Mendonça, and colourist Enrica Eren Angiolini as they "attempt to fix a broken Justice League in time to stave off the universe's final hours." And that it would be coming out digitally in April and in print in May.

But now Bleeding Cool hears that it will no longer be digital-first but will be published in print and digitally simultaneously in May. Given the push that DC Comics had been giving to digital, might this be the start of a change in that regard? Or is the comic running late?Here's how it was originally presented;

Once, the Justice League was the most powerful collection of superheroes in the universe. But an unthinkable tragedy within its ranks has caused Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman to go their separate ways, leaving the League broken and disbanded under a veil of anger and mistrust. Now, against the backdrop of the universe's greatest murder trial, can the League reconcile the past before they're eradicated by the greatest villains in the cosmos?

Featuring a main cover by Darick Robertson and card stock variant by series artist Mendonça, Justice League: Last Ride uncovers the shocking truth behind the League's greatest failure and their ability to rise above to protect the universe one final time. This limited series will be available as sixteen weekly digital chapters, followed by eight monthly print issues. The first digital chapter debuts on participating digital platforms on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, with the print issue launching in comic book stores on Tuesday, May 11. 2021. Each 10-page digital chapter sells for $.99 and each 32-page monthly print issue sells for $3.99, with the print card stock variant available for $4.99.