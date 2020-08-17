Now Wolverine is Black, White and Red All Over, Too

As we mentioned in out Seven Gossipy X-Men Spoilers this morning…

1) Aside from Mister Sinister, another mutant is about to get red on him. And I don't mean Omega Red (though he is everywhere right now)

Last week, Andy Kubert teased something Wolverine-related last week on Twitter pertaining to Weapon X, with a bunch of work in progess. He is off the Wolverine book, so what could this be for?

Now Marvel has posted the following teaser, asking what's black and white and blood all over.

It might look like a wannabe me-too for Wolverine, givcn that DC Comics has been digitally publishing, and planning to collect, Harley Quinn: Black White And Red. But I understand that Marvel's version began production back in April. And, of course, Wolverine: Black White And Blood All Over will be print first – or at least print/digital simultaneous. so the retailers among us might appreciate that more.

And anyway, both Marvel and DC are playing off Sin City: The Dame Wore Red by Frank Miller for Dark Horse Comics anyway.

It's nice that Declan Shalvey has a comic book series that he is completely free to work on without having to pull out of – at least, not yet.

Wolverine is, of course, appearing in his own title from Benjamin Percy, appearing in X-Men, X-Force and pretty much any mutant book that will have him, as well as popping by Fantastic Four, Captain Marvel, X-Men/Fantastic Four and more – though Krakoan gates d make it a lot easier for him to get around the place. It is likely that, just as with the Harley Quinn book, these stories will be from major names, be short and not affect continuity much. Though as the teaser suggests, they may draw on it quite significantly. Updating soon.