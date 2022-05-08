Classic Schomburg Robot Cover on Brick Bradford #6, Up for Auction

In regards to the artistry of Alex Schomburg, Stan Lee may have said it best. "I've always felt that Alex Schomburg was to comic books what Norman Rockwell was to The Saturday Evening Post," Lee once noted. "He was totally unique, with an amazing distinctive style. You could never mistake a Schomburg cover for any other artist's. When it came to illustrating covers, there was simply no one else in Alex's league." Perhaps best known for his early pulp covers and his beautifully detailed artwork for Marvel/Timely covers on titles like Marvel Mystery Comics, Captain America Comics, Human Torch, and many others, Schomburg's later-era comic book covers for Standard/Better/Nedor have steadily commanded more attention in recent times, and his classic robot cover for Brick Bradford #6 is among these.

Brick Bradford was a comic strip character created by writer William Ritt and artist Clarence Gray. The strip debuted in newspapers on August 21, 1933 and lasted until 1987, continued by Aquaman co-creator Paul Norris beginning in the mid-1950s. The newspaper strip material was reprinted for comic books beginning in King Comics in 1936 and Ace Comics in 1947-1949. Brick Bradford briefly got his own title from Standard Comics in 1948, and Schomburg's cover for issue #6 likely represents the giant robot created by Avil Blue, the villain of this issue.

Schomburg's science fiction covers are always in demand. One of his other robot covers from this era, the infamous Bender prototype cover of Startling Comics #49, is one of the most highly-desired non-Marvel/DC comic books of the Golden Age.