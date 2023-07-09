Posted in: Comics | Tagged: brian bolland, Claudia Christian, lfcc, london film and comic con

Claudia Christian & Brian Bolland Accept Hall Of Fame Awards At LFCC

This week saw the launch of the London Film & Comic Con Hall Of Fame Awards, with two more awards handed to Brian Bolland & Claudia Christian.

This week sees the launch of the London Film & Comic Con Hall Of Fame Awards, presented by the Comic Zone area of the show in London's Olympia, run by Showmasters. The first two of the four awards to be handed out this weekend were to Hunt Emerson and Dan Slott. And we also saw two more awards handed to Brian Bolland and Claudia Christian.

Brian Bolland, long-standing artist on the likes of The Killing Joke, Judge Dredd, Zirk and the creator of Mr Mamoulian and The Actress And The Bishop. and with the longest line of the show to his table, received the Class Of 2023 Services To The Comic Industry Award, as did Dan Slott.

Claudia Christian, star of Babylon 5 and who was selling her new comic book Dark Legacies at the show yesterday, with the second longest line of the show, received her Award for Work In Comics, Television, Film And Games. We even got a slightly muffled video of the moment in question.

The Hall Of FameAward has been created in the fashion of a 9.9 slabbed comic book. Not 10.0 of course, that would just be ridiculous. Members inducted to the Hall Of Fame will also receive an invite to any future London Film And Comic Con they wish to attend. And from the general response, I think that they may very well do.

The London Film and Comic Con is held twice a year in London that focuses on films, cult television, gaming, anime, cosplay, and comics, organised by Showmasters Ltd and currently held at Olympia London near Hammersmith and Earl's Court. It began in 2004 from the same company that organises the Autographica and Collectormania events. The convention holds a large dealers hall selling movie, comic, and science fiction-related memorabilia, and original film props, along with guest talks, professional photoshoots, autograph sessions, cosplay events, and displays.

