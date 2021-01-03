Cleveland Browns Last Made The Playoffs In 2002, A Comics Perspective

For those of us who like a little sports in our geekdom, something really awesome just happened. I am from Cleveland, Ohio. When I tell people this at conventions and such reporting for this site, it is usually met with "I'm sorry." We take it in stride, we love our city, and we love our sports teams more than most fans. The Cleveland Browns are the cities first love, but they have been really terrible for the last 22 years. As a season ticket holder, I saw much of this futility first hand, but today that all changed for once. For the first time in 18 years, the Cleveland Browns are in the playoffs. I thought it would be fun to see how the comics industry has changed since then. Spoiler: a lot has happened.

Comics Have Changed More Than Most Industries Since The Last Cleveland Browns Game

-The MCU did not exist yet. It was still six years from starting with Iron Man in 2008.

-The first Toby Maguire Spider-Man film was still four months from opening on May 3rd, 2002.

-Marvel Comics was still seven years away from being bought by Disney. That happened on August 31st, 2009.

-The following Marvel Comics events have happened since the last time the Cleveland Browns made the playoffs: Avengers: Disassembled, House of M, Civil War, One More Day, Planet Hulk, World War Hulk, Annihilation, Annihilation: Conquest, Secret Invasion, Dark Reign, Siege, Realm of Kings, The Heroic Age, Shadowland, Age of X, Fear Itself, Spider-Island, Avengers Vs. X-Men, Marvel NOW!, Age of Ultron, Infinity, Battle of the Atom, Original Sin, Spider-Verse, Secret Wars, All New All Different, Civil War 2, Secret Empire, Marvel Legacy, Infinity Wars, War of Realms, Absolute Carnage, Powers of X, House of X. Whew.

–The New 52 was not launched for another eight years. It started in September 2011.

-The Lantern Corps color spectrum was still five years away. It was first shown in Green Lantern #25 in November 2007.

-Barry Allen was still dead, as was Bucky Barnes. Barry was resurrected in 2009, Bucky in 2005.

-The Walking Dead's first issue was published a year later in 2003.

–Fables debuted from Vertigo Comics six months later in June. Y: The Last Man in September.

-Marvel Unlimited wouldn't debut for another five years until 2007. ComiXology also debuted in 2007.

–The Dark Knight Trilogy was still three years away. Batman Begins opened on June 15th, 2005.

–Zack Snyder's first film was still two years away. His Dawn of the Dead remake opened on March 19th, 2004.

So, thank you for today, Cleveland Browns. You may lose next week, but you got us over the hump. The world, especially comics, has changed drastically since the last time you touched postseason glory.