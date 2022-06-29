Conversations About Death And Resurrection In X-Men Red #4 (Spoilers)

Nothing happens in X-Men: Red #4, out today. Everything happens in X-Men: Red #4, out today. Because it's time to talk about life, death and the cycle of storytelling. When the House Of X revamp began, the idea that all mutants could and would now be resurrected on death was a meta-textual device that commented on the cyclical nature of death in modern superhero comics, and weaponised it for storytelling purposes. It then also introduced some wrinkles, how a mutant dying in Otherworld would see them come back "wrong". As well as throwing in suggestions as to where this may all lead, with people resurrecting in other people's bodies, changing their age and disabilities, or coming back multiple times at once.

Today's X-Men Red #4 shows us that the mutants of Arakko do not get revived as the mutants of Krakoa do and, indeed, it has become a defining trait for them. So for the council of Arakko that becomes an issue for its newest members, Magneto and Storm.

Which leads Magneto to make a bold decision, to commit to the cause of Arakko, the transformed planet of Mars and a home for the warrior mutants exiled to another dimension so many, many years ago.

And so he makes the decision to also choose not to be resurrected, for himself and Storm. Destroying the Krakoan back-ups of themselves.

And setting up what may be a cosmic winter mutant event to come.

I remember those eyes… ever since his first appearance in X-Men #1 in 1963, it has been a framing choice over the years…

On Earth, the news that the mutants can be resurrected is out, and we start to get to see the first reactions to the changing situation, ahead of the upcoming Judgment Day event.

While the Shi'ar Empress Xandra Neramani has also died. And that's the thing, this Empress is the genetic daughter of Professor Xavier.

Which means she is also up for Resurrection, even if the Shi'Ar Empire itself isn't so keen.

Consent is not a factor. Professor X did it thirty-five hours ago.

And as we heard at the tom, Sunspot has already been revived, we get to see Rockslide m- who died in Otherworld and was resurrected… wrongly.

A different Rockslide took his place, someone from down the probability axis of dimensions. And who has a new name as a result.

Wrongslide. Is this the fate that awaits Gambit, who also died in Otherworld? But Wringslide has plans for his own future.

Death in Otherworld may be final for the mutant in question – but even so, not entirely… so in X-Men Red #4 nothing happens. And everything happens. Just as with every death. Although, as this week's X-Men Unlimited points out, it really shouldn't be the aim…

Although Sabretooth has his own way of coming back to the island that doesn't need to involve the Five…

