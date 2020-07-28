Could This Be Tom Taylor's... Um... INZUSTICE?

The first day Tom Taylor gave us the letter I. Then the letter N, all in a familiar font. But today… the letter Z. We thought it was spelling out INJUSTICE, it certainly used the same font. Now could it be INZUSTICE? Could this mean a prequel Injustice Zero? Would it be coming like World War Z, Injustice Nuclear Zombie? Injustice Zero Hour? Will there be more letters later? Maybe.

Could it even be Inza Cramer? Initially the girlfriend, and later the wife, of Kent Nelson, Doctor Fate? Later in her life, she became Kent's companion as Doctor Fate, both separately and together inhabiting the same body. She thought derived her magic from Chaos instead of Order, but then discovered her new powers come from the people of Earth rather than the combatative magics of Order and Chaos. Sometime later, the Nelsons and the JSA face the supervillain Extant during Parallax's attempt to change the history of the universe. Extant uses his time manipulation powers to rapidly age Kent and Inza to their proper physical ages. Extant also scatters the helmet, amulet, and cloak. The aged and depowered Nelsons then retire. Could Tom Taylor have fouhnd a way to bring Inza Cramer back? Or is this, as we suspect, something entirely different and Injustice-based somehow?

We will be back to see what the next letters are. If we get an 'A' then we are calling this for Doctor Fate though. The letters were accompanied by the following tweets by Tom Taylor, each tagging in @DCComics.

"I think it could have been different." – Batman.

"If they were still here."

"To guide us."

More to come… Tom Taylor is best known for writing Injustice: Gods Among Us for DC Comics but also has written X-Men, Suicide Squad (out today with Liveshot) Wolverine, Earth-2 and created the kids animated show The Deep based on his own graphic novel.