Cover Stories: Frank Miller's Exclusive NYCC Batman #1 Cover

Frank Miller’s Exclusive NYCC variant cover for Batman #1

At Bleeding Cool, we are always happy to run a Frank Miller cover or three, a look at how he interprets or re-interprets characters, often in a way very different to his past stylings. And today, that means the New York Comic Con exclusive cover from DC Comics for Batman #1 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez. Just this one coming with added Frank Miller.

And we always like to quote Rob Liefeld in such matters, who said of Frank Miller and his recent covers, "Sixty-Eight years old, still putting pen to paper and stirring the masses. He has illustrated my own creation, Deadpool, twice in the past year, two striking cover images, both thrilled me. They gave me goosebumps. It's electric seeing one of my favorite creators and one of my biggest influences produce modern, relevant work. It's modern because it's happening right now, it's relevant because you can't stop talking about it at this very minute… He's not moving backward; he's deliberately crafting this new style as he has been evolving over the past 3 decades. His younger self incorporated vast servings of Gil Kane figure work and Will Eisner storytelling, but those works stand on their own merits and his new work is defining its place in the artistic pantheon. It's far more underground than mainstream by design. Enjoy the work as it arrives. Appreciate it while it flows. And thank him for all the oxygen he gave us. Comics wouldn't be breathing without the air he provided."

The New York Comic Con is an annual New York City fan convention dedicated to comics and genre media, and was first held in 2006ans now has an attendance north of 200,000, and is regularly held by ReedPop at the Javits Center in New York. The new show will launch on the 9th of October 2025.

