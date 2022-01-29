Dan Wickline & Carlos Reno Kickstart Graphic Novel About Models

Dan Wickline is a comic book writer who, for his sins, used to write for Bleeding Cool back in the day. Since then he has been writing comic books from Zenescope, Image, IDW, such as Grimm Fairy Tales, 1001 Arabian Nights, 30 Days Of Night, Shadowhawk, Savage, The Freeze, Tales Of Honor, Metal Hurlant and editing the Dynamite prose line. He is currently Kickstarting his latest graphic novel project, Karma, to be published by Dynamite Entertainment. And it's drawn by Carlos Reno, a Brazilian artist known for Zenescope's Legends Of Oz, and a bunch of Bill Jemas' zombie comics for Take Two Entertainment's comics line Double Take.

Karma bills itself as a "Sizzling Erotic Graphic Novel" and "An Original Erotic Graphic Novel Featuring Stories From The Sensual World of Modeling". And naturally, it is written and drawn by men, with variant covers by almost all men as well. Because these are men who know what they like. And presumably what their audience like as well. Written by Wickline, and drawn by Carlos Reno, the graphic novel has covers by Stjepan Sejic, Michael Dipascale, and Mirka Andolfo describing them as "an incredible creative team comes together to introduce a one of a kind erotic adventure based on real-life experiences and the fire between two people from very different worlds. This is a tale of discovery, passion, deception, lust, and love like no other. Enter a world of sensual adventure in this mature readers original graphic novel". Here's a preview of the collection;

