Dark Ages #6 Preview: Cyclops and Wolverine Reunited

Cyclops begs Wolverine to punish him before his optic blasts explode all over Wolverine in this preview of Dark Ages #6. What? That's literally what happens! Check out the preview below.

Dark Ages #6

by Tom Taylor & Iban Coello, cover by Iban Coello

All the sacrifices made on the day the world went dark could be for nothing if Apocalypse has his way. Some of the greatest minds on the planet have been enslaved by the tyrant and are working on a plan that could end in annihilation. Will our heroes, fighting for their loved ones and lost ones, be able to stop Apocalypse and his forces, or could the world end again?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.17"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Mar 30, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609964100611

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609964100621 – DARK AGES 6 STEGMAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609964100631 – DARK AGES 6 ASRAR VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609964100641 – DARK AGES 6 HANS VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.