Dark Crisis Made Superman No Longer A Vegetarian (Spoilers)

In comic book series Superman: Birthright by Mark Waid, Leinil Francis Yu and Gerry Alanguilan, it presents Clark Kent with the power to see the living aura that surrounds all creatures, that fades with death. As a result of this, Clark Kent is portrayed as a vegetarian. Originally planned as non-canon, the series was later brought in as a whole into DC Comics continuity, something later explored by Geoff Johns and Gary Frank in Doomsday Clock.

Previous to this, Superman had been portrayed as an omnivore. Indeed, verging on the carnivore in places.

his favourite meal being beef bourguignon with ketchup, a joke to take the famously subtle French mix of rich flavours and texture and cover it with a sugary starch solution, as being the kind of thing a hick from smalltown America might favour.

Originally, beef bourguignon was the email that Lois Lane cooked for him the night she first stayed over at his. And it became his favourite meal.

In another comic, for another meal, he added ketchup to steak.

And the two things kind of merged as a reference between the two of them.

But as of today, with Justice League: The Road To Dark Crisis looking at the deaths of the Justice League – whether they take or not – his son Jon Kent reverts back to that original canon. In death, Clark Kent is no longer a vegetarian.

Well, there is a Crisis coming, which has a tendency to change all sorts of things… right, Pariah?

Justice League: Road To Dark Crisis #1 is published by DC Comics today.

JUSTICE LEAGUE ROAD TO DARK CRISIS #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR B CHRIS BURNHAM CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Chris Burnham

Written by Joshua Williamson, Jeremy Adams, Brandon Thomas, Chuck Brown, Stephanie Phillips and Phillip Kennedy Johnson Art by Clayton Henry, Fico Ossio, Emanuela Lupacchino, Leila Del Duca and more The Justice League has tragically fallen in battle, and now we see the aftermath. How does the world react to the Justice League being gone? Which heroes rise up…and which villains try to take advantage? And what dark forces are lying in wait to attack? An all-star roster of DC talent showcases a world without a Justice League and sets the stage for next month's Dark Crisis event!

Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 05/31/2022