David Quinn's The Addiction #1 & #2 Debut Early at San Diego Comic-Con

David Quinn, Vincent Zurzolo, Claudio Balboni and Brad Simpson's new comic book The Addiction: Death of Your Life #1 will debut a week early at San Diego Comic-Con, at The Addiction Booth #4400 (near Gate F). As well as The Addiction #2 two whole months early.

David Quinn, best known as co-creator of Faust, introduces the story, "A doctor dedicated to treating addiction harbors a strange, dangerous secret – she can drug you with her touch. Allied with her lover, Dr. Niki Tino's must master her uncanny power to be the cure in our sick world. What's real? What is hallucination? Enjoy the trip." The Addiction #1, published by Addiction Comics, has seen only around 17,500 copies ordered ahead of its first issue so may not be the easiest comic to find on the shelves. Which may also be why it has married up with the digital collectible company Veve.

ADDICTION DEATH OF YOUR LIFE #1 (OF 3)

ADDICTION COMICS

MAY241200

(W) Vincent Zurzolo, David Quinn (A) Claudia Balboni, Brad Simpson (CA) David Mack

SHE CAN DRUG YOU WITH HER TOUCH. For daring to help recovering addicts – with radical success – Dr. Niki Tino was shot up with a cocktail of drugs by a NYC drug cartel capo "to put her out of business." Niki died… and was reborn, with stunning new chemical powers. Now, haunted by the trauma of her rebirth, Dr. Niki Tino struggles to master "The Touch," undercover in Mexico battling cartel soldiers desperate to steal her blood, the secret of her power!In Shops: Jul 24, 2024 SRP: $4.99 ADDICTION DEATH OF YOUR LIFE #2 (OF 3)

ADDICTION COMICS

JUL241222

(W) Vincent Zurzolo, David Quinn (A) Claudia Balboni, Brad Simpson (CA) Ryan Brown

She can drug you with her touch! If corporate criminals and drug cartel soldiers weren't bad enough, wait till Dr. Niki Tino and her boyfriend Enzo clash with the wildest rogues in downtown NYC-Mister Licorice, Bette Noir, and their Candy Coated Death Trap In Shops: Sep 25, 2024 SRP: $4.99

All comic shop editions will be for sale, as well as exclusive San Diego variant editions of both issues of The Addiction. Copies for sale include the following:

The Addiction #1: The Death of Your Life

Cover A by ARTGERM – 051497444334 00111

Cover 1B by DAVID MACK – 051497444334 00121

Cover 1C by ALITHA MARTINEZ – 051497444334 00131

Cover 1D by ANDRES LABRADA – 051497444334 00141

1/5 Incentive Variant Cover 1E by DAVID MACK – 051497444334 00151

1/10 Incentive Variant Cover 1F by ARTGERM – 051497444334 00161

San Diego Variant 1G by ALITHA MARTINEZ

San Diego Variant 1H by DAVID MACK

San Diego Variant 1I by ANDRES LABRADA

San Diego Variant 1J by ARTGERM

The Addiction #2: The Death of Your Life (Print Run 50 each)

San Diego Variant 2A Ryan Brown

San Diego Variant 2B Amanda Conner

San Diego Variant 2C Robot Cat

San Diego Variant 2D Andres Labrada

San Diego Variant 2E VeVe Blue

(Print Run 20 each)

Metal San Diego Variant 2F Ryan Brown

Metal San Diego Variant 2G Amanda Conner

Metal San Diego Variant 2H Robot Cat

Metal San Diego Variant 2I Andres Labrada

Metal San Diego Variant 2J VeVe Blue

A preview of the The Addiction can be found here. https://theaddiction.co/

