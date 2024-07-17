Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute universe, DC All-In, Joshua Williamson, scott snyder

DC All In, Superwoman And Darkseid's Absolute Universe, Announced

As promised, Scott Snyder and Joshua Williamson took to YouTube to reveal DC All In and the DC Absolute Universe as two competing narratives

Article Summary DC unveils major initiative with Absolute Universe and DC All In.

Absolute Batman launches the narrative with a new Justice League.

Superwoman and Darkseid feature in stories by top DC creators.

More announcements and retailer incentives coming soon at Comic-Con.

As promised – and teased by Bleeding Cool since October last year – Scott Snyder and Joshua Williamson took to YouTube to reveal DC All In and the DC Absolute Universe as two competing narratives, having both the old and the new together at the same time, all of it, all at once, having their cake and eating it.

Scott Snyder says it's DC's biggest initiative they have done in decades, which probably means since the New 52 in 2011, kicking off with Absolute Batman and the DC All In Special in October. But they emphasise that this is "not a retcon or a reboot, it's an invitation to jump in." It is just a place for creators to tell their best stories and take their "biggest swing", DC Comics' "greatest jumping on point ever"

The All-In Special will be a flip book with one side draw by Daniel Sampere telling the story focused on Superman and Wes Craig drawing the other side, focused on Darkseid, coming together in the middle, with Darkseid underlined as the greatest villain of the DCU, on a quest and up against the new Justice League.

And it is Darkseid's energy that creates the Absolute Universe, founded by his own energy, which sees the superheroes of that planet emerge as underdogs. "They have to be tough, more resourceful, two universes, one prophecy, they're badass."

As for the new books, Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora will be on the classic Superman comic, with a new Superwoman and the previously teased return of Doomsday. And the biggest story Joshua has ever done.

They will be announcing more books in the next week, and at San Diego Comic-Con, including incentives for retailers and readers to take a chance on DC All In.

Obviously Bleeding Cool has been reporting a lot on this of late… and there is more to come as well! Whether IJ finish writing it tonight or it will have to wait till tomorrow, there's even more to come…

Back in October 2023, I scooped the existence of what would later called the Absolute Universe line, naming it in April this year as part of DC All-In. Now, courtesy of all manner of leaks, this has all been confirmed.

We will have a DC All In Special #1 one-shot by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Daniel Sampere, and Wes Craig, We will have Absolute Batman by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, Absolute Superman by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval, and Absolute Wonder Woman by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman. There are also new creative teams for Action Comics, Detective Comics, Titans, Batman and Robin, Harley Quinn, Nightwing, and Catwoman. And jumping on points across the board.

I previously scooped that it would launch from DC Comics in October 2024 with Absolute Batman. That the lead writers and artists would be Jason Aaron, Deniz Camp, Wes Craig, Nick Dragotta, Al Ewing, Che Grayson, Jeff Lemire, Jahnoy Lindsay, Pornsak Pichetshote, Nick Robles, Rafa Sandoval, Hayden Sherman, Scott Snyder and Kelly Thompson.

Then that the line would include Absolute Batman by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, Absolute Superman by Jason Aaron. Absolute Wonder Woman by Kelly Thompson. Absolute Flash by Jeff Lemire. Then that Al Ewing would write Absolute Green Lantern and Deniz Camp would write Absolute Martian Manhunter.

Since then, Bleeding Cool has run how the Absolute Universe will be about superheroes as underdogs. A radical reinvention of classic DC superheroes in a shared universe, as if they had been invented today with a Batman as a huge, street-level thug. But also that this will be one strand of DC narratives going forward, with a jumping-on point across the DC Comics publishing line, as part of DC All-In.

Today we got to see more of Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Wonder Woman and DC All-In. And later today, Scott Snyder and Joshua Williamson will tell all…

