DC Asks What If Zack Snyder Took Over DC Studios, Not James Gunn? Batman: One Bad Day: Clayface one-shot published by DC Comics today sees the studio making a movie based on Batman: The Killing Joke.

As Bleeding Cool revealed yesterday, the Batman: One Bad Day: Clayface one-shot published by DC Comics today saw the studio making a movie based on Batman: The Killing Joke, the Alan Moore and Brian Bolland comic book from 1988 that all the One Bad Day comic books out this year and last have been thematically, and promotional, based on. It's part of Clayface's origins within the movie studios, and it has given creators Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Xermanico to make comment om the system within the system. But, just as with the Batgirl movie at Warner Bros, cancellation is a fickle thing, and that seems to be the fate of the Killing Joke movie. But that's okay, the studio has plans for someone to take over the whole universe franchise.

No, not James Gunn, but the zombie guy. The zombie guy. The guy responsible for reviving the Dawn Of The Dead movie perhaps? That's right folks, in the DC Universe continuity established by today's One Bad Day: Clayface, Zack Snyder was appointed to run DC Studios rather than James Gunn… which is One Bad Day, it seems.

And they begin with a Gray Ghost movie, with Batman to follow. The meta is strong in this one. Batman: One Bad Day: Clayface is published by DC Comics today.

BATMAN ONE BAD DAY CLAYFACE #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A XERMANICO

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Xermanico (CA) Xermánico

All Basil Karlo ever wanted to be was an actor…no…one of the greatest actors there's ever been. However, his life went off course when he became the shape-shifting monster known as Clayface. After years of doing battle with Batman in Gotham City and distancing himself from his dream, Clayface goes out west to Los Angeles. Creating a new identity, he pursues his dream of acting only to find that Gotham City isn't the only place with an overwhelming sense of dread to it, and that he might not have what it takes to make it in the City of Angels. So he'll reshape the city to fit his needs in a deadly pursuit of stardom. From the rising-star creative team of Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing (Batman Beyond: Neo-Year, Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty) and Xermanico (Flashpoint Beyond), this is an epic tragedy not to be missed! Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 02/21/2023