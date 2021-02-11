DC Comics Realise That Poison Ivy: Thorns Graphic Novel Exists

I think that's a classic example of a Rich Twitch, isn't it? Bleeding Cool points out that the Poison Ivy YA graphic novel was going to an early FOC – comic book "last orders – from DC Comics/Lunar Distribution without actually having been solicited to comic book stores. That FOC was suddenly being thrust upon them – but the book hadn't even been mentioned on the DC Comics website. Then, very shortly after the article was published, and the FOC pushed back to the end of the month, the DC website posted the following;

Bestselling Author Kody Keplinger and Artist Sara Kipin Present a Gothic LGBTQIA+ Romance Starring DC's Iconic Antihero

Note that calling Poison Ivy an anti-hero rather than a villain has been a major note of disagreement internally at DC Comics in recent years. And recognising that she is a queer character, likewise. And they lead with that too…

Just in time for Pride Month, DC has tapped acclaimed author Kody Keplinger (The DUFF) and artist Sara Kipin to reimagine Poison Ivy—one of DC's most popular antiheroes—in Poison Ivy: Thorns, a new teen romance with a gothic-horror twist.

The original young adult (YA) graphic novel follows closed-off teenager Pamela Isley as she navigates her thorny high school years. Pamela might be the school's most passionate caretaker of the campus greenhouse, but her deep love and devotion only applies to plants. She doesn't trust people easily—especially men, who always seem to want something from her—and prefers to hide behind her bright red hair. That all changes when a cute goth girl named Alice Oh comes into her life. Alice makes Pamela feel like pulling back the curtains and letting the sunshine in. But there are dark secrets deep within the Isley house. Secrets Pamela's father has warned must remain hidden. Secrets that could turn deadly and destroy the one person who ever cared about Pamela, or as her mom preferred to call her…Ivy.

"Poison Ivy has been my favorite comic book character since I was a little girl," said Keplinger. "Getting to write a story about her in one of my favorite genres (gothic romance), brought to life by the amazing art of Sara Kipin, is just a dream come true in so many ways. It's spooky, it's romantic, and it's full of drama. It was so much fun to write, and I hope readers will fall as in love with Pamela and Alice as I did." "I'm very proud and excited to be part of Poison Ivy: Thorns!" said Kipin. "Working on this book during 2020 was a very tough experience, but through my own struggles, I hope readers can see the time and love I poured into these pages. Kody did a fantastic job writing a fun, gothic romance story, and I can't wait for new and longstanding Poison Ivyfans to read it!"

Poison Ivy: Thorns marks both Keplinger and Kipin's first graphic novel and first work with DC. The book is available to preorder now and hits stores everywhere books are sold on June 1, 2021. See below for the official description and above for new artwork revealed today. Poison Ivy: Thorns

Written by Kody Keplinger

Illustrated by Sara Kipin

Colored by Jeremy Lawson

Lettered by Steve Wands

On sale everywhere books are sold on June 1, 2021

MSRP: $16.99 New York Times bestselling author of The DUFF Kody Keplinger and artist Sara Kipin reimagine an iconic DC antihero with a gothic-horror twist.

There's something unusual about Pamela Isley––the girl who hides behind her bright red hair. The girl who won't let anyone inside to see what's lurking behind the curtains. The girl who goes to extreme lengths to care for a few plants. Pamela Isley doesn't trust other people, especially men. They always want something from her. Something she's not willing to give. When cute goth girl Alice Oh comes into Pamela's life after an accident at the local park, she makes Pamela feel like pulling back the curtains and letting the sunshine in. But there are dark secrets deep within the Isley house. Secrets Pamela's father has warned must remain hidden. Secrets that could turn deadly and destroy the one person who ever cared about Pamela, or as her mom preferred to call her…Ivy. Will Pamela open herself up to the possibilities of love, or will she forever be transformed by the thorny vines of revenge?