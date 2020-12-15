DC Comics Suffers More Print Problems With Dark Multiverse: Crisis

Bleeding Cool has been noting a number of DC Comics production issues recently, specifically with collections, in the light of many recent redundancies. Bleeding Cool recently reported on how an entire colour was accidentally removed from the trade paperback of Underworld Unleashed. And then how somebody cut away the Martian Manhunter's cloak on the cover of the JLA Omnibus. And because bad things come in threes, it appears that nobody removed the printers margins from the recent Lois Lane trade paperback, Enemy Of The People, that DC Comics published a couple of weeks ago.

Today's that very issue spread from the collections to the original DC Comics with Tales From The Dark Multiverse: Crisis On Infinite Earths #1 suffering similar issues. It too had the printer's guidelines appearing on the printed page.

Mark Seifert, General Manager of Bleeding Cool and co-owner of Avatar Press told me "As you said in the Lois Lane post, those are safety guidelines, inside of which anything vital to the page such as text and non-bleed panel borders should appear. Presuming DC Comics is using Adobe InDesign or something similar to send finished books to press, those guidelines should be turned off or set to not be visible in printed output."

"Typically, a publisher is going to have multiple books in the pipeline at any given time, so it's not too much of a surprise that more than one book was printed with this issue."

"That said, while it's certainly a publisher's responsibility to provide correct files for printed output, the printer and/or press operators are often going to catch something like that in the early going."

Tales From The Dark Multiverse: Crisis On Infinite Earths #1 is published today by DC Comics.

TALES FROM THE DARK MULTIVERSE: CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS #1

written by STEVE ORLANDO

art by MIKE PERKINS

cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

PRESTIGE FORMAT

ONE SHOT | ON SALE 12/15/20

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | DC

When the Anti-Monitor's deadly grudge match with the Multiverse was finally foiled, there was only one Earth left! But which Earth? That was crucial to what would happen next. In one timeline, Earth-1's Superman stopped the Superman of Earth-2 from going into final battle, but in the Dark Multiverse, it's Jor-L of Earth-2 who survives, changing the landscape for all that follows. When Surtur comes looking to crush all life, the beleaguered heroes jump into their next big battle, jumping from one Crisis to the next…but will the last days of the Justice Society of America play out differently if Green Lantern Alan Scott can step into the darkness?

DC Comics are published today. I bought mine from Piranha Comics in Kingston-Upon-Thames. Piranha Comics is a small south London comic store chain with a small south-east store in Kingston-Upon Thames's market centre, which runs Magic The Gathering nights on Fridays, and a larger south-west store in Bromley, which also runs Magic nights and has an extensive back issue collection and online store. If you are in the neighbourhood, check them out.