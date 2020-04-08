DC and Marvel Zoom Backgrounds in Your Daily LITG April 8th 2020

Yesterday saw the stories about DC and Marvel Zoom backgrounds dominate news coverage on Bleeding Cool. Courtesy of Boing Boing decided to link lots of people in our direction. News about some DC Comics projects being put on pause may need an update today. But the biggest news was probably Diamond's change of policy to allow retailers to switch their UPS business address to their home for backlist deliveries. Could it suggest a way forward for new comic books as well? Welcome all to the daily Lying In The Gutters a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
DC and Marvel Zoom Backgrounds and the 10 Most-Read Stories Yesterday
- DC Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
- DC Comics Puts Black Label and Generation Five Titles on Pause
- Now Marvel Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
- Diamond Comic Distributors Will Ship to Retailer Home Addresses
- The Future Looks Bleak for AMC Theaters
- The Marvel Comic With a DC Cover, on eBay for Over a Million Dollars
- First Page Of Alan Moore Gen 13 Script For DC Comics Revealed
- All Comics Published This Week From Marvel, DC, Image and More
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Trailer: End of the Line for Morgan
Drunk Lois Lane, Zombie Pandemic and ten more stories from one year ago
- A Drunk Lois Lane and Catwoman Left Alone With Lots of Superman Robots (Batman #68 Preview)
- The Origin of the Zombie Pandemic Revealed in DCeased #1 Preview
- Chris Evans, Brie Larson Wanted to Talk 'Scott Pilgrim' At 'Avengers: Endgame' Event
- DC to Collect Walmart 100-Page Giant Stories For Comic Stores From July
Comics News & Events Happening Today
- Not Quite New Comics Wednesday with The Hall of Comics, 10am ET
- Comics Pajama Party – LIVE!, Infinity Flux Comics 7–8:30pm EDT
- Elite Comics Virtual Wednesday Part II 5– 7pm CDT
- Starving Comic's Quarantine Show hosted by John Branyan 7-8.30pm ET
Comics Industry Birthdays Today
- Michele Wolfman, comic book colourist
- Martin Powell, writer for Gravestone, Necrosope, Caliber Presents
- Laurie Windrow Greenstein, SVP Sales & Marketing at IDW Publishing
- Anthony Desiato, comic book documentary maker
- Matt Slay, artist on Equilibriun, TMNT, Icarus
- Billy Dallas Patton, artist on Mutant X, Threshold, Bad Apples, Belladonna
- Tom Campbell, of Sonic The Hedgehog comic, Rose Black and Amanda Swan
Interested in DC and Marvel Zoom backgrounds, Diamond payment plans or anything else? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.