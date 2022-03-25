DC Splits Detective Comics Apart For Shadows Of The Bat Collections

This is new. DC Comics is going to split up Detective Comics for upcoming collections, with the main Batman storyline running in one book, with the back-up strips running in another, as part of their new Shadows Of The Bat line. And both volumes published on the same day, the 20tyh of December. Might this be the model going forward?

Batman: Shadows of the Bat: The Tower

Mariko Tamaki, Ivan Reis, Amancay Nahuelpan

HARDCOVER $39.99 On sale Dec 20, 2022 296 Pages

Arkham Asylum has fallen, and in its place, Arkham Tower has risen in the heart of the city! A pitch made by the mysterious Dr. Wear. What secrets are held in Arkham Tower and what does it mean for Batman? A state-of-the-art facility, Arkham Tower, has been erected in the heart of Gotham City! It's advertised as a place for healing, but what is its mysterious founder Dr. Wear hiding? That's just the question that leads the Bat-Family to infiltrate the facility and unravel the dark secrets locked away in Arkham Tower. Will this fact-finding mission turn into a rescue operation for Batman and his team…and is there an even more mysterious threat than Dr. Wear at play? Collects the complete Batman: Shadows of the Bat: The Tower story from Detective Comics Detective Comics #1047-1058.

Batman: Shadows of the Bat: House of Gotham

Matthew Rosenberg, Fernando Blanco, Jordie Bellaire

HARDCOVER $24.99 On sale Dec 20, 2022 144 Pages For a long time two houses have overlooked Gotham City, beckoning its broken: Wayne Manor and Arkham Asylum. Explore the impact that Batman and Arkham Asylum have had on the city…through the eyes of a boy whose life was changed forever by The Joker one dreadful night early in the Dark Knight's career! A boy's parents were killed by The Joker, and he fell through the cracks of the system. Instead of being sent to a facility that could care for him and his trauma, he was sent to Arkham Asylum! It's a cycle of violence the Dark Knight has no answer for as Gotham's most vulnerable struggle to keep their heads above water! Collects the complete Batman: Shadows of the Bat: House of Gotham story from Detective Comics Detective Comics #1047-1058.