Deadpool/Batman Sold Half A Million Copies Last Month

Marvel Comics sold half a million copies of Deadpool/Batman last month

Mentioned at the ComicsPRO Retailer Day event at New York Comic Con, Marvel Comics' SVP Print, Sales & Marketing David Gabriel, told the assembled comic book retailers that Deadpool/Batman, the first Marvel/DC crossover of the 21st century, had received orders from comic book stores totalling half a million copies. And all achieved without a blind bag as well.

Marvel Comics published Deadpool/Batman, by Zeb Wells and Greg Capullo last month… we have one of those handy dandy Deadpool Batman tags to collate all the Bleeding Cool coverage, spoilers and analysis of this twice-in-a-generation comic book, published by Marvel Comics. And in November, DC Comics is going to do the same with Batman/Deadpool #1. Will they sell as many?

MARVEL/DC: DEADPOOL/BATMAN #1

Comic Script by: Zeb Wells, Kevin Smith

Illustrated by: Greg Capullo, Adam Kubert

The crossover you've pined for but never thought possible: DEADPOOL and BATMAN cross swords and batarangs as MARVEL and DC unite for the first time in decades! WADE WILSON has been hired for a job in GOTHAM CITY, but will the WORLD'S GREATEST DETECTIVE help him or destroy him? The main story starring Deadpool and Batman will be written by Zeb Wells and drawn by industry superstar Greg Capullo. The one-shot will also feature additional backup stories spotlighting other exciting Marvel and DC team-ups from a lineup of all-star talent, including Daredevil and GREEN ARROW by Kevin Smith and Adam Kubert, Captain America and Wonder Woman by Chip Zdarsky and Terry Dodson, and Jeff the Land Shark and Krypto by Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru. 09/17/2025 $6.99

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dan Mora

THE MOMENT YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR! Written by Grant Morrison, Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, Joshua Williamson, Tom Taylor, Mariko Tamaki and G. Willow Wilson Art by Dan Mora, Hayden Sherman, Bruno Redondo, Amanda Conner and Denys Cowan The Dark Knight and the Merc with a Mouth team up for an adventure so mind-bending you'll think you're in a dream! Brought to you by legendary creators Grant Morrison and Dan Mora! And be sure not to miss these incredible extra stories: Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, and Joshua Williamson team up with Hayden Sherman for a magical Constantine/Doctor Strange tale! Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo bring you an epic Nightwing/Dick Grayson and Laura Kinney/Wolverine story! Mariko Tamaki and Amanda Conner smash Harley Quinn and the Hulk together! G. Willow Wilson and Denys Cowan tell an electrifying Static and Ms. Marvel yarn! $7.99 11/19/2025

