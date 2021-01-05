Death Metal #7 And The DC Comics Omniverse, Tomorrow

It's Omniverse time! Death Metal #7 by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo is published by DC Comics. And it promises much, thanks to certain comic book stores selling copies early. From fighting by shoving planets in people's faces, to swearing demons, to a look ahead at Future State, the potential return of Alfred Pennyworth, to digs at Scott Lobdell and Dan DiDio. But there is so much more coming.

Bleeding Cool has spoken much about the DC Omniverse. A name grabbed at random from a James Tynion IV Death Metal spinoff title and repurposed by us to describe what was coming. DC Comics is now calling it Infinite Frontier for the storytelling branding but amongst the denizens of the DC Comics titles? They are indeed calling it the Omniverse. Because here's another tease to get you in the Death Metal #7 mood.

Looks like Omniverse will be the official nomenclature for the multiverse of multiverses going forward, among DC Comics' brave new Infinite Frontier. And loads more places for stories to take place all over thetime, space and place.

DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL #7 (OF 7)

Retail: $5.99

1020DC043 | OCT207043 | DCC20100043 | DC Comics

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Greg Capullo, Jonathan Glapion

The song remains anything but the same as the house lights start to come up on DC's biggest, baddest battle for control of the Multiverse! The Darkest Knight is on the verge of ending this concert once and for all, but Wonder Woman has more than just a greatest hit planned. The Amazonian warrior stands ready to shred the Darkest Knight, solo! Plus, this extra-sized finale issue includes not one but two mind-blowing epilogues that lead directly into the next phase of the DC Universe—and no fan will want to miss that!

Due Date: 10/22/2020 / FOC: 11/22/2020 / In-Store: 1/5/2021

UPC: 76194136878800711