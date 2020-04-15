Diamond , Deborah, Daredevil and DC – The Daily LITG 15th April 2020

These are strange times, but The Daily LITG is becoming a valuable way to quantify just what comic book geek culture is being absorbed in this time of trial. Also, to make sure that you don't miss what everyone else is reading. Right now that means, Zoom backgrounds, Mandalorian reminiscences, where the Daredevil cast are now, as well as news and rumour from what DC and Diamond are up to. Welcome all, to the daily Lying In The Gutters a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Deborah, Daredevil, Diamond and DC – the 10 Most-Read Stories Yesterday
People are loving those DC, Marvel and Batman Zoom backgrounds. However, in more substantial articles, it's all about bringing the direct market back – and if Diamond will be able to make that possible.
- Daredevil Star Deborah Ann Woll on Current Career Woes; Cast Responds
- Diamond Comic Distributors Furloughs Employees, Beginning Today
- DC Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
- The Death of Superman and of Comics – Michael Davis, From the Edge
- A Few Thousand Free Comics Right Now and Where to Find Them
- Speculators Dropping $100 on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/TMNT#3
- First Marvel/IDW Star Wars Crossover, High Republic, Out In the Fall
A first look at The Mandalorian and more from one year ago
Long before we got an inkling of Baby Yoda, we knew the Mandalorian was coming. And we got a look at it one year ago. It's amazing how time flies, right?
- 'The Mandalorian': 4 Official Images from the Disney+ Series
- Larry Hama Denied Guest Privileges at Philadelphia Comic Con (UPDATE)
- The Return of the Legion, a Lois Lane Heel Turn, and Superman #13's Final Page Shocker
- Mark Hamill Responds to THAT Laugh in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Teaser
- 'The Mandalorian': Series Footage First-Look [Star Wars Celebration 2019]
Comics News & Events Happening Today
There would also have been signings, appearances, symposia, all manner of comic book-related events. But a few have gone online, and here are some still happening today, with or without Diamond.
- Drawing Class with Dustin Evans from Neymar Jr. Comics, 2-3pm ET.
- Overhaul History – Comics Discussion and Character Histories by The Bomb4stic Bagman, 6:30pm – 10:30pm ET.
- Not Quite New Comics Wednesday with The Hall of Comics, 10am-11am ET.
- Ultimate Comics Live Shows X3, 3-5pm ET.
- Awesome Comics LIVE Comic SALE, Dallas, Texas 5-6.30pm CT.
- Comics World Online Sale- Restocked and Reloaded, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania 6pm ET.
Comics Industry Birthdays Today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. Or if there is, the police will come and shut you down. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. And it's a big day for comic industry birthdays – from Sara Pichelli to Mike Lake all in one day?
- Sara Pichelli of Miles Morales: Spider-Man.
- Mike Lake, co-founder of Forbidden Planet and Titan Books.
- Mike Norton, creator of Battlepug.
- Steve Willis, creator of Morty The Dog.
- Disney comics writer, Geoff Blum.
- Cartoonist Tom Sutton of Star Trek, Eerie, Marvel Comics Presents, Creepy,
- Mike Kanterovich, writer on Fantastic Force, Sonic The Hedgehog and Secret Defenders.
- Daniel Presedo, writer/artist of Dream Wolves, Razor, Raw City.
- Bruce Beattie, political cartoonist.
Interested in Daredevil, Diamond, DC or anything else?