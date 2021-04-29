Demon Slayer Vol. 1 Digital Manga is Free to Celebrate Movie Release

The movie version of Koyoharu Gotouge's bestselling manga Demon Slayer is a massive worldwide hit. It broke all box office records in Japan last year, and anime fans in the US have been desperate to see it. Now that it's opened theatrically in America, it's a hit as well. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Train, the full original title of the movie, is a side story from the manga and anime. To celebrate the success of the movie, Viz Media is offering the digital edition of Demon Slayer Vol. 1 for free to everyone until May 23rd.

That's right! An entire tankubon collection of a manga – all 180 pages of it – is free for download with no strings attached!

Free Demon Slayer graphic novel! Download and own the first volume of the smash hit manga series for free. Details here! https://t.co/YtnR83eqBb pic.twitter.com/u3pxMfZL0r — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) April 26, 2021

Demon Slayer does what it says on the tin. It's about a young demon slayer during the Taisho Era of Japan when the country was starting to modernize. Young Tanjuro Kamada finds his family slaughtered by demons and his sister Nezuko, the only survivor, transformed into a demon by a curse. He manages to tame her and enrolls in the Demon Slayer Corps to fight the demons that secretly haunted Japan and find a cure to restore Nezuko's humanity. The manga has sold over 100 million copies worldwide, with over 120 million copies in print, including digital editions.

The anime version of Demon Slayer is one of the biggest current hits in the world right now, and anticipation for the movie was already sky-high. It's a side story involving Tanjuro and Nezuko on their hunt and draws in another demon slayer character on a speeding train. Imagine Die Hard on a train with demons. That's the movie in a nutshell. The animation by Ufotable studios is eye-popping and elegant with the same set pieces fans have come to expect from the anime, only on a bigger budget and CGI effects. It's an anime feast for the eyes.

You can download Demon Slayer Vol. 1 for free from the following digital manga retailers:

ComiXology

Google Play

iBooks

Kindle

Nook

The offer ends on May 23rd.