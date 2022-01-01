Detective Comics #1047 Preview: Batman Isn't Gonna Like That

Welcome to Friday Ni– we mean, Saturday Night Previews! Friday Night Previews was so 2021! It's 2022 now, a brand new year, and… okay, fine we were just too busy partying last night to get the previews done… Okay, fine, we were drinking alone. In this Detective Comics #1047 preview, Arkham Tower aims to rehabilitate Gotham's mentally ill criminals instead of dressing like a bat and beating the crap out of them. Check out the preview below.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1047

DC Comics

1021DC021

1021DC022 – DETECTIVE COMICS #1047 CVR B LEE BERMEJO CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99

(W) Mariko Tamaki, Matthew Rosenberg (A) Ivan Reis, Danny Miki, Fernando Blanco (CA) Irvin Rodriguez

"The Tower" begins! The 12-part weekly Detective Comics event starts here. Arkham Asylum has fallen, and in its place, Arkham Tower has risen in the heart of the city, a pitch made by the mysterious Dr. Wear. Unlike the Asylum, Dr. Wear promises his methods and drug treatments will heal Gotham's criminally inclined for good—a claim that skeptics like Deb Donovan and the Bat-Family don't believe. There's something wrong with the tower, with Dr. Wear's methods—and with Batman away from Gotham City, the rest of the Bat-Family is going to find out what…but not before everything explodes. Written by critically acclaimed author Mariko Tamaki, continuing her incredible Detective Comics run, and drawn by DC Comics legend Ivan Reis! Backup: "House of Gotham" begins! For a long time two houses have overlooked Gotham City, beckoning its broken: Wayne Manor and Arkham Asylum. In this epic 12-part backup story, writer Matthew Rosenberg and artist Fernando Blanco will explore the impact that Batman and Arkham Asylum have had on the city…through the eyes of a boy whose life was changed forever by The Joker one dreadful night early in the Dark Knight's career!

In Shops: 01/04/2022

SRP: $4.99