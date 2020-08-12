Detective Comics and What Happens Next, Daily LITG,12th August 2020

The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Yesterday, that saw repeated coverage of the big changes at DC Comics, coinciding with Jim Lee's birthday. The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Detective Comics, what happens with DC next and the ten most-read stories yesterday.
The big changes at DC Comics and what is happening with Jim Lee may have dominated traffic yesterday – but they still left room for Pokemon.
- DC Confirms Generations Is Cancelled, In
- After The Bloodbath – The Start Of A New Two-Year Plan For DC Comics?Detective Comics #1027
- Jim Lee, Bob Harras, Marie Javins In New DC Comics Implosion Rumors
- Unown Raids Are In Pokémon GO, But Is Shiny Unown Worth Hunting?
- DC Comics Editorial Bloodbath Going On Right Now
- Evidence Of A DC Change Already – Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy
- DC Comics Town Hall Meeting Happening Now – Press Releases To Follow
- DC Comics – Collections, Exclusives, MAD and Assistant Editor Changes
- Which Pokémon To Use Elite Charged TMs On In Pokémon GO
- Sableye Spotlight Hour Tonight In Pokémon GO: How To Catch The Shiny
ICYMI: Five more you may prefer.
- Wally West, Welcome The Robin King to DC Comics in Death Metal #3
- New Wedding Of Wiccan and Hulkling Scenes from Empyre #5 (Spoilers)
- We Only Find Them When They're Dead #1 Tops 75,000 Copies At FOC
- Dick Tracy to Doonesbury, Savage Dragon #252 Homages Cartoon Strips
- Batman #90 Gets Third Printing, DCeased #1 Gets Fourth…
One year ago.
Ah, when our biggest concern was working out the language in the House Of X comic books…
- "The Orville" Season 3: "Trek," Civil War, S04 [5 Bleeding Cool "Hot Takes"]
- "Preacher": "Offending" the Right Folks, One Humperdoo at a Time [Video]
- Greg Capullo Signs New DC Contract, Announces Next Project with Scott Snyder
- Marvel Comics' "Ongoing" Series… Without a Volume Number?
- Jonathan Hickman Replies to "House Of X" Similarities to "The First Fifteen Lives of Harry August"
- "Supernatural" Season 15: Everybody Dies [5 Bleeding Cool "Hot Takes"]
- Chris Claremont Doesn't Think He's Written a Lot of X-Men Stories Lately
- Comic Stores Told to Destroy All Copies of Next Week's "Superman" #14 and "Supergirl" #33
- "Dead Men Tell No Tales" – Comics Industry Reacts to the Death of Jeffrey Epstein
- DC Publishes Wonder Woman 1984, 80 Years of The Joker, City Of Bane Tie-Ins and More Big Books in 2020
What's happening today…
Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline
- Strange Worlds of Steve Ditko, Comic Book Illustrator Webinar hosted by The Silver Age Of Comic Book Art by Arlen Schumer and New York Adventure Club, 3-5pm EDT
- Comic Art Festival Kuala Lumpur Online hosted by Comic Art Festival Kuala Lumpur
Comic Book birthdays today.
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- David Williams, artist on Hulk and Power Pack, writer on Infinities, cover artist on Wolverine, Cobra and GI Joe
- Jabaar L. Brown, Creator of Underground Comixxx
- Jake Mackessy, co-creator of FATSA: Lord of the Dragons
- John Kolsun, creator of Reshoot
