Detective Comics and What Happens Next, Daily LITG,12th August 2020

The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Yesterday, that saw repeated coverage of the big changes at DC Comics, coinciding with Jim Lee's birthday. The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Detective Comics, what happens with DC next and the ten most-read stories yesterday.

The big changes at DC Comics and what is happening with Jim Lee may have dominated traffic yesterday – but they still left room for Pokemon.

ICYMI: Five more you may prefer.

One year ago.

Ah, when our biggest concern was working out the language in the House Of X comic books…

What's happening today…

Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline

Strange Worlds of Steve Ditko, Comic Book Illustrator Webinar hosted by The Silver Age Of Comic Book Art by Arlen Schumer and New York Adventure Club, 3-5pm EDT

Comic Art Festival Kuala Lumpur Online hosted by Comic Art Festival Kuala Lumpur

Comic Book birthdays today.

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

David Williams, artist on Hulk and Power Pack, writer on Infinities, cover artist on Wolverine, Cobra and GI Joe

artist on Hulk and Power Pack, writer on Infinities, cover artist on Wolverine, Cobra and GI Joe Jabaar L. Brown, Creator of Underground Comixxx

Creator of Underground Comixxx Jake Mackessy, co-creator of FATSA: Lord of the Dragons

co-creator of FATSA: Lord of the Dragons John Kolsun, creator of Reshoot

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more discussion about Jim Lee, DC Comics, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.