Posted in: Comics, Tokyopop | Tagged: Amphibia, disney, disney manga, Marcy's Journal - A Guide to Amphibia, Matt Braly, The Art of Amphibia, tokyopop

Disney Manga: The Art of Amphibia Coming from Tokyopop in November

Tokyopop is publishing The Art of Amphibia based on the hit Disney animated series Amphibia, out in November as a collectible hardcover

Article Summary Tokyopop to release Disney Manga: The Art of Amphibia in collectible hardcover.

Series creator Matt Braly infuses Amphibia with Thai culture and environmental themes.

Anne Boonchuy's adventures in Amphibia inspired by Braly's Thai heritage.

Art book features exclusive behind-the-scenes content and available for pre-order.

Amphibia is the hit Disney animated series created by Asian-American Matt Braly, an animator who draws on his Thai heritage to infuse the story with Thai cultural details and folklore. The series tells the story of Thai-American teenager Anne Boonchy (voiced by Brenda Song), who gets transported to the mythical land of Amphibia. Of course, she and her friends have to make friends and allies amongst the inhabitants and mythical characters there in order to save it. The series has a strong environmental and preservation message. Now, publisher TOKYOPOP has announced the release of Disney Manga: The Art of Amphibia, which is set to be released on November 19, 2024.

The Art of Amphibia

By Drew Taylor and Matt Braly ∙ Print SRP: $49.99 ∙ 224 pages ∙ ISBN: 978-1-4278-7560-0 ∙

Available November 19, 2024

Disney Manga, the imprint at TOKYOPOP that publishes graphic novel spinoffs of Disney animated movies and TV series, previously published Marcy's Journal – A Guide to Amphibia, TOKYOPOP will publish The Art of Amphibia. Lovingly crafted by creator Matt Braly, this hardcover book features behind-the-scenes artwork from the television series, written insights and testimonials from the crew, and never-before-seen character designs, location designs, and development art. It is a proper collector's item designed to be cherished by everyone who loves the animated series. That's what Disney series are usually meant to be: cherished.

Amphibia was inspired by Braly's heritage, family, and childhood trips to Bangkok, Thailand, and the character of Anne from the series is loosely based on his grandmother. An animator, storyboard artist, director, writer, and producer, Braly's additional television credits include "Gravity Falls," "DuckTales," "Big City Greens," and "Steven Universe."

Emmy-nominated animated comedy series Amphibia chronicles the adventures of independent and fearless teen Anne Boonchuy after she is magically transported to a rural marshland full of frog people and meets the excitable young frog Sprig Plantar and his family. Created and executive produced by Matt Braly, Amphibia is available to stream on Disney.

Disney Manga: The Art of Amphibia is now available for pre-order.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!