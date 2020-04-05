Diving Into the Comic Vault: Pep Comics #6

Welcome back to another episode of Diving Into the Comic Vault. We're still exploring the early issues of Pep Comics, with today's focus on Pep Comics #6.

This cover is yet another impressive WWII themed cover of Pep Comics by Irv Novick, showcasing The Shield fighting the Axis Powers. This issue has Shield — in his civilian disguise — watching senators argue within the Senate Chamber located in Washington D.C. Now, this may sound boring and drawn out, but this story is anything but. The Shield is interested in hearing one Mr. Warren talk. Mr. Warren, as we come to learn, is known for giving heated speeches. Of course, his speeches may have made a few enemies. The Shield gets involved, and our action is thus taken out of the Senate Chamber.

As we get further into comics released during WWII, it is important to note the use of racist imagery. MLJ had used racist imagery to depict people of color throughout WWII. This was sadly the norm at the time, but I do not feel it reflects on the Archie Comics of today. If you are looking to re-read these issues, it's important for you to be aware that you will see people of color depicted in a racist manner.

Next, we jump back into The Comet. The Comet's budding friendship with a female newspaper journalist has been proving fruitful for our hero. Between our last episode of Pep Comics and this, the Comet has been doing some soul searching. He decides that while he can't bring the dead back to life, he can at least look after the loved ones of the men he killed which is a rather altruistic take. The Comet has become one of my favorite Golden Age heroes due to his completely human nature. That all being said, not everything goes as planned.

Following in the newspaper trend, is The Press Guardian; I've enjoyed reading his exploits on keeping the press free and safe for writers. It's hard to believe that 70+ years later, the press would need a hero like him again. The more things change, the more they stay the same. The rest of the comic has the continued exploits of Fu Chang, Sergeant Boyle, Midshipman, Billy the Kid Alive?, Kayo Ward, and Bentley of Scotland Yard.

The Rocket and the Queen of Diamonds finally bring our Queen back to her home. Unfortunately, the jealous Princess Abbie has set a plan in motion to kill the Queen, and take over the throne. This shouldn't be as surprising to the Queen, as she is apt to just packing up and leaving her entire planet to fend for itself.

Overall this is another great issue in the early Pep Comic years and if you're thinking of skipping this one, don't.