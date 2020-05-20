Snatch Up DMZ #1 For Steal From ComicConnect Auction Ending Today

Fans of modern comics love grabbing their keys, and one that should be blowing up soon is DMZ #1. The Brian Wood and Riccardo Burchielli series is set to debut as a tv show on HBO Max from director Ava Duvernay and starring Rosario Dawson. As always, that means interest is starting to heat up on back issues, and right now on ComicConnect, part of Event Auction #42 is a 9.2 CGC copy of DMZ #1 at a ridiculously low price of $16. The auction ends today, and for a key book like this to be this low in bidding is pretty crazy. You can check out the bids here.

The series for those that are not familiar, "the series is set in the near future, where a Second American Civil War has turned the island of Manhattan into a demilitarized zone (DMZ), caught between forces of the United States of America and secessionist Free States of America." The first issue, seen above, was published in November 2005 and ran for 72 issues before wrapping up its run in February 2012. A fiercely loyal group of fans read the series, as it was part of a big push of fresh new titles like Scalped, Fables, and Y: The Last Man that brought the label back to prominence.

Looking at what DMZ #1 is doing on the market right now, raw copies have been ending right around $10, with no other examples of a 9.2 having sold as of late. This is a perfect opportunity for a low-cost investment in a book that could go through the roof very soon and could go even higher if the show is a hit. Session 3 of this ComicConnect auction ends today, part of Event Auction #42. At $16, even with a flurry of bids, this one is going to end up a steal. You might as well make sure it is you.