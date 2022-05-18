Doctor Doom Comes for Your Downloads in Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #4

Next month, Marvel Comics will finally launch its highly anticipated series of digital download codes for Fortnite. In addition, they will also release a comic, Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War. This week's weekly reveal highlights Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #4, which will be a Doctor Doom focused issue. More importantly, the digital download will be for a Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War spray? Is Doctor Doom launching his own line of cologne that captures the scent of megalomania and months-old armor sweat? Maybe. But how would you download a smell digitally? Has Marvel finally invented Smell-o-Vision?!

We're sure someone will get to the bottom of that at some point. Maybe some Fortbronies — the colloquial term for hardcore fans of Fortnite — will explain it in the comments. For now, here's some info on Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #4 from the Marvel press release:

In FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #4, the threat to the Marvel Universe will become so great that Marvel's most iconic villain will have no choice but to intervene… Enter Doctor Doom! Doom has thrown in with some of the most dangerous people in the Fortnite universe, but what does Doom really want? And how far will he go to get it?

And again, more importantly, here's the list of downloadable items:

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #1 – New Spider-Man Outfit – Exclusive to comic buyers for a limited time!

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #2 – New Iron Man Wrap – Exclusive to comic buyers for a limited time!

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #3 – New Wolverine Pickaxe – Exclusive to comic buyers for a limited time!

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #4 – New FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR Spray – Exclusive to comic buyers!

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #5 – New FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR Loading Screen – Exclusive to comic buyers!

Plus any fan who redeems all five codes will receive a new bonus FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR Outfit!

Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #4 is out on August 31st. Check out two covers below.

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #4 (OF 5)

Written by CHRISTOS GAGE & DONALD MUSTARD

Art by SERGIO DÁVILA

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by STEPHANIE HANS

On Sale 8/31