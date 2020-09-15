Does Batman #99 Set Up Harley Quinn Killing The Joker? (Spoilers)

A few spoilers for Batman #99 but nothing too substantial. The Joker War sets itself up as the ultimate Batman Vs Joker battle, the one where the Joker knows who Batman is, and who all his family are, and targets them individually to get at Bruce Wayne. But what if it isn't the Batman's battle to fight? Because while the Joker is in love with Batman, it is an unrequited love. The Batman has other members of his rogue gallery, he plays the field, he doesn't want to get tied down to one villain.

For Harley Quinn, the Joker is her abusive ex, who keeps turning up, no matter what she does to persuade him that she is over him. And he's trying to date a work colleague of hers. She's already had closure after closure, but can she stand by and see others suffer what she did? Batman #99 sees her lay it out for Bruce.

Batman is never going to kill the Joker. Not this Batman anyway. Will Harley Quinn take the shot? She does have the gun…

Sorry, Harley, neither Batman or the Joker are guaranteed an ending now. That may have been how this was intended to end, giving characters their final big stories across the DC Universe before the big relaunch – and we have seen similar play out in other comic books from DC. But DC killing 5G took that story's ending away – though Tom King is still doing his best.

BATMAN #99 JOKER WAR

DC COMICS

JUL200416

(W) James Tynion IV (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

"The Joker War" part five of six! Things have changed, as Batman realizes he can't fight this war alone. He's going to need help. Before he faces down The Joker, he must call up his trusty partner Dick Grayson! But can Dick reclaim his lost memories in time to join the battle? In Shops: Sep 23, 2020 SRP: $3.99