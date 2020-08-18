Donny Cates Has a 5 Year Batman Plan – Also Constantine and Authority

During the Mainframe Comic Con held over the weekend, Donny Cates talked to Chuck Lindsay about his comic book career, and a lot of his work at Marvel Comics. But he also reminded folk that he has plans at DC Comics. Including a five year plan for Batman for which he says "some of it doesn't work any more, but I think it would be pretty rad". Alfred will be back, Donny, I am sure of it.

He also says he would like "a crack at Constantine… I was hired at DC before my Marvel exclusive, DC wanted me to write Constantine and I turned in an entire outline. Hopefully someday I get to do it. But Marvel offered me an exclusive, I had to politely turn it down."

He also said his dream job at DC would be to relaunch The Authority, and even had a pitch for The Question. He mentioned that every time his Marvel exclusive contract comes up for resubbing, DC somehow know when it is and get in touch. His current deal runs until 2023, and he knows what his next two characters/assignments are after Venom. But for much of that he will be staying on Thor, and says that this week's Thor #6 will show the shape of how big his run will be.

He would drop everything he is doing for Miracleman though, his favourite character and comic book of all time. Though following Jason Aaron on Thor was terrifying, following Alan Moore and Neil Gaiman on Miracleman would be even worse. His other must-get would be if Marvel ever gets the Buffy The Vampire Slayer, "everyone knows I will murder someone if I don't get the chance to write that."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jjtwydia1AQ Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Hall A SUNDAY (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jjtwydia1AQ)