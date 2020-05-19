Duncan Jones And Alex De Campi Debut Madi Through Kickstarter

Duncan Jones and Alex De Campi (and a murderer's row of artists) debuted Madi: Once Upon A Time In The Future, a science fiction comic on Kickstarter today. Rich Johnston wrote about Madi: Once Upon A Time In The Future before here, highlighting some of Jones and De Campi's thoughts about the project.

Jones envisions Madi: Once Upon A Time In The Future as the final portion of a science fiction trilogy, he started with Moon and Mute.

De Campi worked with Kickstarter previously on Smoke/Ashes as well as Semiautomagic. An artist left Ashes and required De Campi to scramble to solicit new talent for the project, causing massive delays. Semiautomagic, on the other hand, suffered no such problems and landed comparatively smoothly.

Semiautomagic debuted through Dark Horse Comics, with the Kickstarter campaign serving to finance a higher quality collection as well as additional story content. In Madi: Once Upon A Time In The Future's case, Z2 Comics (known to me for reissuing a newly colored Paul Pope's Escapo) commissioned Madi: Once Upon A Time In The Future, and if we trust the promotional material, paid well to do so. "Every artist has been paid their full asking rate and is also getting royalties on the project. As freelancers ourselves, we believe in being the change we want to see in the industry."

Let's take a closer look at that artist list because it looks nutty. It reads like a highlight of the 90's UK Vertigo scene, plus some of today's most well-respected artists. De Campi casts for collaborators with an extensive and excellent net, to use a phrase.

Dylan Teague (Jonah Hex, Judge Dredd)

(Jonah Hex, Judge Dredd) Duncan Fegredo (Enigma, Hellboy)

(Enigma, Hellboy) Glenn Fabry (Sláine, Preacher)

(Sláine, Preacher) LRNZ (Golem, Monolith)

(Golem, Monolith) Ed Ocaña (Messiah Complex)

(Messiah Complex) André Araujo (Fantastic Four, Ultimate Fantastic Four)

(Fantastic Four, Ultimate Fantastic Four) Scott Hampton (Lucifer)

(Lucifer) Rosemary Valero-O'Connell (Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me, Don't Go Without Me)

(Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me, Don't Go Without Me) Tonci Zonjic (Lobster Johnston, Skull Digger and Skeleton Boy: From the World of Black Hammer)

(Lobster Johnston, Skull Digger and Skeleton Boy: From the World of Black Hammer) Pia Guerra (Y: The Last Man)

(Y: The Last Man) James Stokoe (Godzilla)

(Godzilla) RM Guéra (Ashes, Grindhouse, Scalped)

(Ashes, Grindhouse, Scalped) Chris Weston (The Filth, The Invisibles)

(The Filth, The Invisibles) Annie Wu (Dead Guy Fan Club, Hawkeye)

(Dead Guy Fan Club, Hawkeye) David López (Buffy: The Vampire Slayer, Captain Marvel)

(Buffy: The Vampire Slayer, Captain Marvel) Rufus Dayglo (Last Gang In Town, Tank Girl)

(Last Gang In Town, Tank Girl) Christian Ward (Black Bolt, Invisible Kingdom, ODY-C)

As of this writing, Madi: Once Upon A Time In The Future will be funded on June 18th, 2020.