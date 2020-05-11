Dungeons & Dragons & Doctor Manhattan, The Daily LITG 11th May 2020

These are strange times, but The Daily LITG is becoming a valuable way to quantify just what comic book geek culture is up to in this time of trial. With plenty of people getting down with Dungeons & Dragons. Welcome all, to the daily Lying In The Gutters a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Dungeons & Dragons and the ten most-read Stories yesterday

Bleeding Cool continues to report from the comics industry shutdown, with comic book stores closing and creators switching to crowd funding. Keep up with your Daily LITG.

  1. We Review Dungeons & Dragons: Days Of Endless Adventure
  2. Opinion: Regarding Dungeons & Dragons, Session 0, & Consent
  3. Uzumaki's Junji Ito: Anime Adaptation Process Like A "Dream"
  4. Tom Segura Doubles Down on Wrestling Fans, Attacks AJ Styles
  5. San Diego Comics to Permanently Close, Can't Wait For Diamond Anymore
  6. Doctor Manhattan in Dark Nights: Death Metal, and More
  7. Community Cast, Dan Harmon Hold NSFW Zoom Meet Post-Table Read
  8. Graphic Novels Sales Up 43% in Bookstores, During Diamond Shutdown
  9. BBC Releases Doctor Who, Blake's Seven Set Shots for BBC Zoom Backgrounds
  10. Supergirl Season 5 Preview: Kara and Alex Get Some Unexpected Help

The Power of the Immortal Hulk and the five most-read Stories one year ago

A year ago we were learning and scooping details on Marvel Comics #1000. Was that only a year ago?

  1. Immortal Hulk Now Outsells Batman
  2. TOLDJA: Details Of Marvel Comics #1000 Revealed
  3. Black Lightning Creator Tony Isabella Trashes Batman and the Outsiders, Says DC Exec Agreed
  4. Marvel Comics Cancels Its Summer Swimsuit Special
  5. Marvel Comics Tops 50% in April 2019 Marketshare For The First Time in Over Ten Years

Comic Book Events happening today

There would also have been signings, appearances, symposia, all manner of comic book-related events. But a few have gone online, and here are some still happening today, on the Daily LITG. And we are returning to events in the flesh as well.

Comic Book Industry birthdays, today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. Or if there is, the police will come and shut you down. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • John Corello, columnist and reporter at ComicMix.
  • Russell Lissau, writer for Batman Strikes and Old Wounds.
  • Dan Goldman, writer/artist, creator of Red Light Properties
  • Mike Curtis, writer of Dick Tracy strip
  • Matt Feazell, creator of Cynicalman.
  • Nick Burns, artist on Arctic Comics.
  • Sandy Carruthers, co-creator of The Men In Black.

