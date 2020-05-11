Dungeons & Dragons & Doctor Manhattan, The Daily LITG 11th May 2020

These are strange times, but The Daily LITG is becoming a valuable way to quantify just what comic book geek culture is up to in this time of trial. With plenty of people getting down with Dungeons & Dragons. Welcome all, to the daily Lying In The Gutters a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Dungeons & Dragons and the ten most-read Stories yesterday
Bleeding Cool continues to report from the comics industry shutdown, with comic book stores closing and creators switching to crowd funding. Keep up with your Daily LITG.
- We Review Dungeons & Dragons: Days Of Endless Adventure
- Opinion: Regarding Dungeons & Dragons, Session 0, & Consent
- Uzumaki's Junji Ito: Anime Adaptation Process Like A "Dream"
- Tom Segura Doubles Down on Wrestling Fans, Attacks AJ Styles
- San Diego Comics to Permanently Close, Can't Wait For Diamond Anymore
- Doctor Manhattan in Dark Nights: Death Metal, and More
- Community Cast, Dan Harmon Hold NSFW Zoom Meet Post-Table Read
- Graphic Novels Sales Up 43% in Bookstores, During Diamond Shutdown
- BBC Releases Doctor Who, Blake's Seven Set Shots for BBC Zoom Backgrounds
- Supergirl Season 5 Preview: Kara and Alex Get Some Unexpected Help
The Power of the Immortal Hulk and the five most-read Stories one year ago
A year ago we were learning and scooping details on Marvel Comics #1000. Was that only a year ago?
- Immortal Hulk Now Outsells Batman
- TOLDJA: Details Of Marvel Comics #1000 Revealed
- Black Lightning Creator Tony Isabella Trashes Batman and the Outsiders, Says DC Exec Agreed
- Marvel Comics Cancels Its Summer Swimsuit Special
- Marvel Comics Tops 50% in April 2019 Marketshare For The First Time in Over Ten Years
Comic Book Events happening today
There would also have been signings, appearances, symposia, all manner of comic book-related events. But a few have gone online, and here are some still happening today, on the Daily LITG. And we are returning to events in the flesh as well.
- Titan Moon Comics Reading Time, Titan Moon Comics, Cedar Park, Texas 11am CST.
- Dollar Comics outlet sale and box deal, Ultimate Comics Super Secret Warehouse Store, 1213 Buck Jones Rd, Raleigh, NC 27606-3326, 8-4pm ET.
- 50cent Comics and $2 Graphic Novels, Madness Games and Comics, 3000 Custer Rd, Ste 310, Plano, Texas 75075 11am CDT.
- Online Comics Workshop by Leland Bjerg and Okanagan Comics Creators, 2pm PDT.
- Comics, Drankjes & Vrienden, Worlds' End Comics & Games, Ketelvest 51B, 9000 Gent, Belgium, 3-6pm UTC+02.
- Getting Into Comics: A One-Day Workshop Online by The Jim Higgins College of Comics, 1-6pm PDT.
Comic Book Industry birthdays, today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. Or if there is, the police will come and shut you down. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- John Corello, columnist and reporter at ComicMix.
- Russell Lissau, writer for Batman Strikes and Old Wounds.
- Dan Goldman, writer/artist, creator of Red Light Properties
- Mike Curtis, writer of Dick Tracy strip
- Matt Feazell, creator of Cynicalman.
- Nick Burns, artist on Arctic Comics.
- Sandy Carruthers, co-creator of The Men In Black.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List
Interested in more debate over Dungeons & Dragons & Doctor Manhattan, or anything else? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.