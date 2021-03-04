E-Ratic #4: AWA Studio Previews Their Teen Superhero Comic

E-Ratic #4, the next issue of the teen superhero comic by Kaare Andrews as the AWA Studios previews extravaganza continues. We present 5 titles out this week and next week from the publisher's list! AWA Studios has sent along with the cover and first pages of the first issue to whet your appetite for the book. There's a bit of something for everyone in the diverse genres that the studio's imprint Upshot Studios are bringing out.

E-Ratic is AWA Studios' entry into the teen superhero genre. The tropes are well-known since Spider-Man established them back in the 1960s. What Kaare Andrews does is bring a fresh coat of paint to update the story. You have your harried, stressed-out teen hero whose powers are as much a hindrance to his life as a cool thing, of course. You get his messy personal life and the chaos of adolescence amplified by superpowers, so everything is filtered through that metaphor. Girl trouble! Peer Pressure! The perils of social media! Mad scientists! Mad Science! Interdimensional menaces! Alien invasions! The series has a zippy energy the story demands with both a fast-paced story and bright, vibrant, high-energy artwork that's actually quite charming. It's a good entry in the genre.

(W) Kaare Andrews (A/CA) Kaare Andrews

"You're fifteen years old. You're suddenly granted incredible powers. Cool, right? There's only one problem: you can only use your powers for ten minutes at a time. What do you do when you have to save the world but only have ten minutes to do it? This is the problem faced by Oliver Leif, a teenager who has just moved to a new town and a new school and is having a hard enough time navigating classes and his crush before the inter-dimensional monsters started showing up."

E-Ratic #4 is out in comic shops and digital stores on March 17th.