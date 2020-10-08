Endless Winter Introduces Justice League Viking With The Viking Prince

Andy Lanning and Ron Marz have been talking with their editor Alex Carr in the NYCC/MCM Metaverse panel about their upcoming Endless Winter crossover event for December. And they talked about how it all came together as JLV – Justice League Viking. With Ron Marz describing it as "Essentially what the Justice League looked like a thousand years ago in the 10th century and that is Hippolyta, Wonder Woman's mother, Black Adam from the Shazam mythology, Swamp Thing from the Swamp Thing mythology and Viking Prince who is obviously a classic DC character um and when we started talking about I was the one banging my fist on the table saying we gotta have Viking prince in there."

Always banging his fist, that Ron Marz. Andy Lanning also reminds us that Viking Price debuted in The Brave & The Bold #1. A fictional Viking hero, that Brave and the Bold was published way back in 1955, created by Robert Kanigher and drawn by Joe Kubert. He was one of three historical fiction characters to premiere in the first issue (the other two being the Silent Knight and the Golden Gladiator). Say, is anyone getting vibes of Avengers 1,000,000 BC? We also got a look at The Frost King as well.

You can watch the panel below, with the solicitations to follow. The team haven't quite finished yet, Carr says "I've got an email out to you with one last deadline that we both know about"…. of course when this panel was recorded is still up in the air…

JUSTICE LEAGUE: ENDLESS WINTER #1

written by ANDY LANNING and RON MARZ

art by HOWARD PORTER

backup story art by MARCO SANTUCCI

cover by MIKEL JANÍN

card stock variant cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

ON SALE 12/1/20

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $5.99

"Endless Winter" chapter one! The crossover event of the season begins here! The Justice League encounters an extinction-level global storm brewing at the former site of the Fortress of Solitude. Enter the Frost King, a monster mad with power with an army at his command! What devastating mystery lies in his past? And how does he tied to Queen Hippolyta, Swamp Thing, Viking Prince, and their reluctant ally, Black Adam? Two timelines will reveal further clues and secrets throughout each chapter of this blockbuster tale!

THE FLASH #767

written by ANDY LANNING and RON MARZ

art by CLAYTON HENRY

backup story art by MARCO SANTUCCI

cover by CLAYTON HENRY

variant cover by HICHAM HABCHI

ON SALE 12/8/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

"Endless Winter" chapter two! As the world's heroes rush to stop the freezing conditions running rampant across the globe, the Fastest Man Alive speeds directly into Black Adam. With the planet losing hope, the Flash and Kahndaq's ruler must find a way to work together, while a story from Black Adam's past reveals his connection to the threat that now returns to end the world with freezing ice and fearsome frost.

SUPERMAN: ENDLESS WINTER SPECIAL #1

written by ANDY LANNING and RON MARZ

art by PHIL HESTER and ANDE PARKS

cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL

variant cover by RAFAEL GRASSETTI

ONE SHOT | ON SALE 12/8/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

"Endless Winter" chapter three! Superman finds himself at the center of an epic battle as the Frost King's hordes of ice monsters come to life. Is this frozen onslaught too much for the Man of Steel, or can he stop it before it rampages across the chilling wasteland the world is becoming and reaches civilization? The answer to this question comes from an unlikely source close to Clark Kent's earthly roots!

AQUAMAN #66

written by ANDY LANNING and RON MARZ

art by MIGUEL MENDONÇA

backup story art by MARCO SANTUCCI

cover by MIKE McKONE

variant cover by DIMA IVANOV

ON SALE 12/15/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

"Endless Winter" chapter four! The icy tendrils of Frost King's global grip extend all the way to the bottom of the Seven Seas! Can Arthur and Mera convince a ferocious collective of Fire Trolls to emerge from the Earth's very core to save Atlantis from its frozen imprisonment? And in our look to the past, the unlikely team of heroes gets more than they bargained for when they face off against the Frost King for the very first time!

JUSTICE LEAGUE #58

written by ANDY LANNING and RON MARZ

art by XERMANICO

backup story art by MARCO SANTUCCI

cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL

variant cover by JEN BARTEL

ON SALE 12/15/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

"Endless Winter" chapter five! In this turning point issue, the Justice League is scattered across the snow-covered globe, trying to stave off the frozen doom, leaving Green Lantern John Stewart to stand alone. At the Hall of Justice, he begins to piece together clues that could help turn the icy tide that threatens to overwhelm them all. But then an unexpected visitor arrives on cue: the Frost King himself! In the past, however, Queen Hippolyta, Swamp Thing, and Viking Prince witness a terrible decision made by Black Adam—one that will haunt them forever.

TEEN TITANS: ENDLESS WINTER SPECIAL #1

written by ANDY LANNING and RON MARZ

art by JESUS MERINO

backup story art by MARCO SANTUCCI

cover by BERNARD CHANG

variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

ONE SHOT | ON SALE 12/15/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

"Endless Winter" chapter six! Crush, Roundhouse, Kid Flash, and Red Arrow embark on a bonding exercise with new partners from the original New Teen Titans: Donna Troy and Beast Boy? Everyone's limits will be tested as they brave the challenges of holiday shopping in Manhattan! And then, the city is buried in snow! When they discover a teen whose powers are triggered by the extreme cold, the team must decide if this new arrival is a future hero or villain. And in the past, Black Adam battles the Frost King with devastating consequences.

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK #29

written by ANDY LANNING and RON MARZ

art by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

backup story art by MARCO SANTUCCI

cover by KYLE HOTZ

variant cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

ON SALE 12/22/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

"Endless Winter" chapter seven! The past holds the key to surviving the Endless Winter, as the Justice League Dark seeks to resurrect both Swamp Thing and the spirit of Viking Prince. Queen Hippolyta reveals a shocking secret to Wonder Woman as the past and present collide. Buried secrets are unearthed as the Justice League and Justice League Dark must come together with the fate of the world hanging in the balance.

BLACK ADAM: ENDLESS WINTER SPECIAL #1

written by ANDY LANNING and RON MARZ

art by BRANDON PETERSON

backup story art by MARCO SANTUCCI

cover by DALE EAGLESHAM

card stock variant cover by BOSSLOGIC

ONE SHOT | ON SALE 12/22/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US FC

"Endless Winter" chapter eight! Seeking to bolster his nation's place in the world, Black Adam arrives in Gotham City demanding action to end the threat causing an endless winter across the globe. But Black Adam isn't telling the world's leaders everything—especially not that he's faced the mysterious Frost King before and won. Find out what Adam's hiding in the penultimate chapter of "Endless Winter."

JUSTICE LEAGUE: ENDLESS WINTER #2

written by ANDY LANNING and RON MARZ

art by HOWARD PORTER and CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

backup story art by MARCO SANTUCCI

cover by MIKEL JANÍN

card stock variant cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

ON SALE 12/29/20

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | 2 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $5.99 US FC

"Endless Winter" chapter nine! This is it—the final chapter in the five-week, nine-issue Justice League crossover! With the Frost King's origin revealed, the Justice League must battle the mistakes of the past as well as the global freeze that now threatens the entire population. This issue is snow-packed with characters and action as Superman battles Black Adam while Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Flash, Green Lantern, Queen Hippolyta, and Swamp Thing face the Frost King and his monstrous army! All of the world is watching, and the Justice League must make a choice.