Evil Genius Magazine: Rebellion Announces tie-in to Upcoming Game

Calling all evil geniuses! The hotly anticipated lair-building strategy management game Evil Genius 2: World Domination is coming to PCs AND comic books! This is your chance to build your lair and secret weapons stage in preparation for taking over the world! In a videogame, of course. Consider it a means of practicing what being a mastermind actually entails! It's not just sitting in a comfy armchair and stroking a white cat, you know. There's a lot of budgeting, spreadsheets, accounting, and allocation of resources involved. Nobody ever said it would be easy. If it was easy, everyone would be an evil genius trying to take over the world! You don't get the world handed to you on a silver platter – you have to go out and seize it!

Evil Genius 2: World Domination is out on 30 March – and the Evil Genius magazine special will take you behind-the-scenes on the new chapter in this acclaimed title! This 48-page special magazine features interviews with the creative team behind the game, character profiles of all the new playable characters, and a rundown of the new special features. It will also include brand new comic book stories featuring the Evil Genius characters, their extraordinary henchmen, and their downtrodden minions!

Written by Kate Heartfield (The Magician's Workshop) and Karl Stock (Future Shocks), and drawn by Elkys Nova (Tammy & Jinty) and Leigh Wortley (And Then Everybody Died), the brand new comic book stories explore the world of this critically-acclaimed game!

The Evil Genius special is out on 7 April, priced at £4.99, and will be available from all good newsagents. It is available to pre-order now from the Rebellion and 2000 AD web stores and also as part of the Evil Genius 2: World Domination Collector's Edition. The Collector's Edition game is available to pre-order now via the Rebellion Store at up to 15% off – with all pre-orders coming with the Aurora Borealis, Fountain of Youth, and Trojan Horse in-game items FREE.