Exclusive Cat Comics On Marvel Unlimited With Marvel Meow

Marvel Meow isis officially a Marvel-licensed series published in Japan, which was then published in English from Viz Media a couple pf years ago. It's a cat manga with Marvel characters in it and its cat protagonist is from the Marvel canon, Captain Marvel's cat, Chewis. She does cute cat shenanigans with other Marvel characters in that way that you find in cat manga; only it's all Marvel characters. It's written and drawn by Nao Fuji, who's also working on a Black Cat manga, which is not a cat manga but a manga about Black Cat. The initial simple cartoons were originally seen on Marvel's official Instagram comic strips, but now have become more detailed and complicated. After publication in print last year, Marvel Meow has now come to Marvel Unlimited, the digital comic book streaming service from Marvel Comics., as a new fortnightly ten-part series. Marvel Meow has previously features Spider-Man, Iron Man, Thanos, Galactus, and Deadpool­. The new series sees Captain Marvel joined by Black Widow and the Winter Soldier, and even more cats.

MARVEL MEOW #1

Writer & Artist: Nao Fuji

Editor: Caitlin O'Connell

Marvel's most pawsome characters take on their toughest challenge yet: cat sitting. In Issue #1, Black Widow and the Winter Soldier need a safe place for their cats while they go on a mission. Spending time with Captain Marvel's pet Flerken is the perfect solution… right? While the Super Heroes are away, their feline friends will play! Marvel's cat-themed comic series, MARVEL MEOW, launches on Marvel Unlimited on Friday, March 4.