Explaining Batman Vs Snake Eyes in DC Fortnite Comic (Spoilers)

The Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comic book crossover will begin publication from DC Comics shortly, and Bleeding Cool has looked at details from the final three issues of the six-issue series, that will see Epic Games CCO reveal secrets of the Fortnite Island never before revealed.

But one of the big events from issue 3 is the arrival of Snake Eyes from GI Joe as a combatant for Batman on Fortnite Island, a crossover that no one eas expecting before Bleeding Cool first revealed it. Jude Terror ran some preview pages from the last issue but he had no idea what he was talking about. That's why I'm here.

The comic book sees Batman wake in the world of Fortnite, fighting all manner of combatants, but losing his memory every 22 minutes. He writes notes to himself, which enable him to work with Catwoman.

The issue is narrated from an operative within the world of Fortnite, as they are trying to delay Batman from escaping the Loop, something getting harder and harder to do. And that's where Snake Eyes comes in, procured from – wherever – but the Acquisitions Department. Ironically named because, from Epic Games, that's what Snake Eyes – and other IP appearing in the game not owned by Epic Games comes from – acquisitions.

Of course, how long Batman and Snake-Eyes stay artificial enemies within that twenty-two minutes will be debatable. As Bleeding Cool pointed out, Batman will escape the Loop. But will he take Snake-Eyes with him?

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #3

written by Christos Gage

art by Reilly Brown

inks by Nelson Faro DeCastro

colors by John Kalisz

main cover by Mikel Janín

card stock variant cover by Jim Lee and Scott Williams

premium variant cover by Mustard

$4.99 | 32 pages

on sale May 18

You read that right: Snake-Eyes from G.I. Joe! Worlds collide on the Island as the unstoppable ninja goes up against Batman! But can either of them win the fight when neither of them can remember why they're fighting, nor escape this twisted version of Groundhog's Day? Will Batman even remember that he's got to find a way back to Catwoman, all the while trying to figure out how to get back to Gotham City? And just what is Harley Quinn doing here?

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #3 goes on sale May 18 from DC.