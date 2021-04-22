Extreme Carnage: Can Anything Stop Marvel's Never-Ending Crossovers?

With the release of the Marvel solicitations today, what should be a joyous time for comic book fans is instead a time for worry and concern as yet another symbiote super-mega-crossover event comic is kicking off before the dust has even settled on King in Black. Yes, we've known about Extreme Carnage for weeks now, but the ramifications are only now just sinking in. Because this isn't a new symbiote super-mega-crossover event. In fact, it is one long, never-ending Venom-related super-mega-crossover event that started with Absolute Carnage in 2019 and has mutated a new form each time the current one has run its course. Absolute Carnage. Venom Island. Venom and the Venom-Men of Venom-Town. King in Black. Extreme Carnage. Like a virus, symbiote crossovers have infected Marvel but good, and not only is Marvel more anti-vax than the Trumpers who run the company, they actually believe nonstop super-mega-crossover events are a good thing! And of course, it's also like a virus because it has so many god damn variants.

Reached for comment on this new pandemic developing under our noses, the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told us, "Do you really think I don't have anything better to do than to answer questions about your dumb comic book theory? People are dying!"

"Just kidding," Fauci added. "I love the attention. Have you tried… not buying these comics? Maybe Marvel will stop making them."

A novel idea. But why should we believe you, Fauci? What do you know about comics anyway?! Extreme Carnage kicks off in July.

EXTREME CARNAGE ALPHA #1

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • MANUEL GARCIA (A) • COVER BY DAVE RAPOZA

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER A BY JEFF JOHNSON

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER B BY JEFF JOHNSON

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

SYMBIOTE VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

VIOLENCE RUNS IN THE FAMILY!

As the dust continues to settle after the species-redefining KING IN BLACK saga, Eddie Brock and his son, Dylan, won't be the only ones learning to adjust to a new normal. Collectively called the Life Foundation, symbiotes SCREAM, PHAGE, RIOT, LASHER and AGONY have tried to reconcile the sometimes-noble intentions of their hosts with their often-bloodthirsty impulses.

But the Life Foundation symbiotes aren't the only ones with a part to play in this story, and they aren't the only symbiotes who find themselves reinvented after KING IN BLACK. They have an older sibling who may be reinvented in its own right: CARNAGE.

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

EXTREME CARNAGE: SCREAM #1

CLAY McLEOD CHAPMAN (W) • CHRIS MOONEYHAM (A) • Cover by SKAN

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY JEFF JOHNSON

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

SYMBIOTE VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

SCREEEEEAM!

SCREAM: CURSE OF CARNAGE writer Clay McLeod Chapman returns to the character to lend his lethal sensibilities to EXTREME CARNAGE!

Andi Benton has always been a fighter, and that's never been truer than since she bonded to the Scream symbiote a few months ago. But even after ABSOLUTE CARNAGE and KING IN BLACK, Andi has never had to fight like this — and, worse still, if she can't save her symbiote from whatever unseen force is affecting it, she might have to do it alone…

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

EXTREME CARNAGE: PHAGE #1

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • GERARDO SANDOVAL (A) • Cover by SKAN

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY JEFF JOHNSON

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

SYMBIOTE VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

FLASH THOMPSON IS BACK!

After the shocking revelations of EXTREME CARNAGE: SCREAM, Carnage sets its sights on the PHAGE symbiote. Carnage isn't the only familiar face on the board though! After a rendezvous with his student, Andi Benton, FLASH THOMPSON is back and ready for a fight!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99