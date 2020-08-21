Faith #1 Review: Spiritually Tinged Approach

Faith #1 7/10 A tale of belief and danger from the western coast of Africa, with a dash of Nightmask & a splash of Shadowman.

If you remember the 1980s comic book Nightmask, this spiritually tinged approach to that melds some of the flavors of traditional African beliefs with the spiritual traditions they adopted post-colonialism. It focuses on the struggle of a young woman whose soul is trapped in a spiritual realm by demonic beings. She wrestles with vivid nightmares and voices in her head, but everywhere she turns for help, things go badly. How badly? A pastor who attempts to exorcise her demonic presence gets a surprise he surely did not see coming. Shadowman tries to do this and has some of the words right, but not quite the rhythm.

There's one teensy typographical issue in the opening of Faith #1. Still, the cinematic and well-composed artwork from Joel Joseph, Collins Momodu, and Bodejoseph make this feel like the sticky streets of Lagos (it's super humid there). There are great, intimate camera angles and good perspectives chosen for the shots giving the point of view that the surprising hero of the issue would clearly have. True, some of the imagery is a little rough around the edges, but there are some real storytelling chops here.

There is a purity and wide-eyed nature to Faith #1 that is surprisingly clear in the lines it draws, without subterfuge. If you find your own faith in a Christian direction, you might find this your new Touched By An Angel. RATING: HONORABLE MENTION. Faith #1

By Kelvin Atemie-Hart, Joel Joseph, Collins Momodu Faith has always lived his life home schooled by his parents; his parents noticed how special he was right from when he started talking as a baby; Whatever Faith said came to pass 90% of the time, because of this, his parents kept him away from society to prevent him from being corrupted by the things of the world. At the age of six, his powers had grown exponentially; he could locate those fighting spiritual battles and help them fight demons oppressing them. His parents taught him to pray and made him believe; whatever he asked or prayed about would always be answered and then they finally released him to society!

