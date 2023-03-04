Fantastic Four #5 Preview: Salem's Seven Attacks Angered by the fast food restaurant puns based on super-mega-crossover events in this preview of Fantastic Four #5, Nicholas Scratch and Salem's Seven attack!

Fantastic Four #5

by Ryan North & Ivan Fiorelli, cover by Alex Ross

The Fantastic Four are reunited and all is well…until their convoy is interrupted by NICK SCRATCH and SALEM'S SEVEN! It's an all-out magical BATTLE for SURVIVAL right there on the highway, and the Fantastic Four 100% fail to win it. That's right! This solicit isn't going the way you thought it would! As the truth of what happened is puzzled out, Reed, Sue, Ben, Johnny and Alicia all realize that something more sinister has taken place, and their only hope of undoing it is an impromptu voyage into the unknown…

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 08, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620289800511

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620289800521 – FANTASTIC FOUR 5 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS SUPER SKRULL VIRGIN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620289800531 – FANTASTIC FOUR 5 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS SUPER SKRULL VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620289800541 – FANTASTIC FOUR 5 BACHALO VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620289800551 – FANTASTIC FOUR 5 ALEX ROSS VARIANT – $3.99 US

