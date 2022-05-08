First Furry Beast in Amazing Adventures #11 Has Bids Of $324

When Hank McCoy, The Beast, was introduced by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in X-Men #1, he was a big white guy with larger hands and feet than one might have expected, and a tendency to take his shoes off. But skip forward a decade, when X-Men was running in reprints, he returned in the Amazing Adventures anthology series, but now as an actual beast, a chemical transformation covering his body in thick grey fur and giving him moe prominent canines. A true "beast"… he would stay in this form when he joined The Avengers and The Defenders, transforming back to a more human appearance for X-Factor, but then furring up again when he rejoined the X-Men. Considered a key book for the character and, thanks to Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, his return in a furry form is not a matter of "if" but "when"…. and currently with bids totalling $324 for a CGC 9.0 graded book at Heritage Auctions. And goes under the hammer today.

The conceit of the character is that despite his monstrous looks, he is a well-educated with refined taste, knowledgeable in the arts and sciences, and willing to talk in the fanciest of terms. Over the years, becoming a world authority on biochemistry and genetics, especially mutant genetics, have seen him turn into quite the mad scientists with some of his recent decisions crossing the line to careless or immoral decisions. He was played by Kelsey Grammer in the X-Men movies, in his furry form, while Nicholas Hoult played his younger furryless self, thought the hair did later make its appearance.

Amazing Adventures #11 (Marvel, 1972) CGC VF/NM 9.0 Off-white to white pages. First appearances of the "furry" Beast and the Brand Corporation. X-Men cameo flashback appearance. Gil Kane and Bill Everett cover. Overstreet 2021 VF/NM 9.0 value = $291; NM- 9.2 value = $450. CGC census 4/22: 124 in 9.0, 193 higher.