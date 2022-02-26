First Look Inside Batman #125 by Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jiménez

There's a reason that Jorge Jiménez is on the new Bleeding Cool Top 100 Power List (still being held up by BC editorial) given his presence in the recent Batman run with James Tynion IV – and Tomeu Morey. He returns to Batman with Batman #125, Chip Zdarsky – and Tomeu Morey. Such is Morey's presence as a superstar flashy colourist, it has sometimes been hard to see where Jiménez and where Morey begins. But to close off the week, Jiménez posted a page from the upcoming Batman #125, that is all him. And it's spectacular superheroics. If it were thirty years ago, Jiménez and Pepe Larraz on X-Men would be quitting their jobs with DC and Marvel to set up Image Comics.

Here's what's coming from DC Comics.

Comic shops were among the first to get the news that a new ongoing team is taking on DC's flagship title, beginning in July. Following Joshua Williamson's six issue run, writer Chip Zdarsky (Batman: The Knight) joins returning artist Jorge Jimenez as the new team on BATMAN, beginning with an oversized issue #125, on sale July 5.

Along with Tomeu Morey on colors, "Failsafe" is the team's six-issue debut story arc. Bruce Wayne is having nightmares of a future he can't stop. But he may not make it to that future, as a startling enemy from Batman's past has one relentless goal. To end Batman, no matter what it takes.

"To say that this is a dream job is an understatement," said Zdarsky. "Writing Batman, carving out his terrifying future has been so much fun, and getting to do it with Jorge, the perfect modern Batman artist, is almost overwhelming!" "Failsafe is just the beginning; Jorge and I are taking Bruce Wayne to some really wild places and we hope everyone enjoys the ride!"

During his tenure on the title, artist Jimenez has quickly cemented his place as one of the great Batman artists of all time, and a true fan-favorite, eager to return with new and exciting takes on the Caped Crusader. "Returning to Batman is something really special for me," says Jimenez. "Doing this with Chip, one of the best writers in comics, is simply the best possible scenario at this point in my career." "Chip's writing is inspiring me to create a new narrative and aesthetic, and I can't wait to show Batman fans something different from my previous run."

In addition to interiors from their debut issue, retailers were treated to an early look at incredible cover art, featuring a main wraparound cover by Jimenez, with variant covers by InHyuk Lee and Simone Di Meo.