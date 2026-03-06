Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: Al Ewing Iban Coello, knull, Queen In Black

First Look Inside Queen In Black #1 From Marvel Comics, For July 2026

Our first look inside Queen In Black #1 by Al Ewing and Iban Coello, from Marvel Comics, for July 2026

Article Summary First look at Marvel's Queen In Black #1 by Al Ewing and Iban Coello, coming July 2026

Knull faces Hela, now the Queen In Black, with the Son of Venom caught in their cosmic war

Get details on the 56-page premiere issue, packed with action and symbiote drama

See all announced variant covers, from J. Scott Campbell to Skottie Young and more

Queen In Black #1 by Al Ewing and Iban Coello is published on the 1st of July, 2026 after an intro story for Free Comic Book Day Comics Giveaway Day on the 2nd of May. With Knull, the King In Black and god of the symbiotes, versus Hela, Queen of Hel, but also now the new Queen In Black – as well as the Son of Venom in the middle (is that how Dylan Brock makes it out of Death Spiral?) And Bleeding Cool has a first look at a few unlettered pages, and in some cases, uncoloured pages, with figures spotlighted…

Queen in Black #1

(W) Al Ewing (A) Iban Coello

HEL ON EARTH! On the farthest edges of the solar system, KNULL, GOD OF THE VOID, builds a brand-new army to destroy Earth…but HELA OF ASGARD might have gotten there first – as she makes planetfall with a legion of the galaxy's deadliest symbiotes! Two of the most powerful evils in the galaxy are at war…and the SON OF VENOM is caught right in the middle! Writer Al Ewing (IMMORTAL HULK, MORTAL THOR) and Iban Coello (IMPERIAL, FANTASTIC FOUR) – the team behind VENOM WAR – bring you a cosmic collision of evil versus evil with the good caught in the middle! 56 pages · $7.99 1/7/26

The road to AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 takes a big turn here as fate bears down on Peter Parker! The Queen in Black has been coronated, and Mary Jane Watson as Venom is not ready for her! The Eldest has taken control of the Hulk, and what happens next will make every past Hulk battle look like a skirmish! 32 pages 2/5/26

Which adds to this previously scene piece of art… and designs, as London is under attack as well…

And here's a list of all the variant covers revealed… so far, as well as the rest to come. It will have a blind bag option of course.

Queen in Black #1 Blank Variant

Queen in Black #1 Iban Coello Variant

Queen in Black #1 J. Scott Campbell Variant

Queen in Black #1 Patrick Gleason Webhead Varian

Queen in Black #1 Peach Momoko Variant

Queen in Black #1 Skottie Young Variant

Queen in Black #1 True Believers Blind Bag Variant

Queen in Black #1 1:25 John Romita Jr. Variant

Queen in Black #1 1:50 Ryan Stegman Homage Variant

Queen in Black #1 1:100 Skottie Young Virgin Variant

Queen in Black #1 1:200 JeeHyung Lee Variant

Queen in Black #1 1:500 J. Scott Campbell Virgin Variant

Queen in Black #1 1:1000 Chip Zdarsky Variant

Queen in Black #1 Blind Bag Black Blank Variant

Queen in Black #1 David Marquez Blind Bag A Connecting Variant

Queen in Black #1 David Marquez Blind Bag B Connecting Variant

Queen in Black #1 David Nakayama Blind Bag Swimsuit Variant

Queen in Black #1 Gurihiru Blind Bag Jeff and Knull Variant

Queen in Black #1 JeeHyung Lee Blind Bag Virgin Variant

Queen in Black #1 NetEase Games Blind Bag Marvel Rivals Variant

Queen in Black #1 Patrick Gleason Blind Bag Alternate Webhead Foil Variant

Queen in Black #1 Peach Momoko Blind Bag Virgin Variant

Queen in Black #1 Ryan Stegman Blind Bag Alternate Homage Variant

Queen in Black #1 Ryan Stegman Blind Bag Design Variant

Queen in Black #1 Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau Blind Bag Variant

Queen in Black #1 Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau Blind Bag Virgin Variant

