Humanoids sent me a .pdf of their new collection Metal Hurlant: Selected Works contains the best of the non-Alejandro Jodorowsky stories from the 2000's revival of the magazine Metal Hurlant. Humanoids already collected the Jodorowsky stories in a small hardcover called Screaming Planet, which you could say Metal Hurlant: Selected Works is a sister release.

Instead of a review, I figured I'd highlight four of my favorite stories from Metal Hurlant: Selected Works. Surprisingly, Jerome Opeña's story ("Joshue", with writer Julien Blondel) didn't make the list. It wasn't a deficiency of quality, just that the story felt awfully similar to the first arc of Uncanny X-Force with Rick Remender. In the intervening years, Opeña would improve exponentially. If you're a fan of that arc of UXF, give "Joshue" a look. You can see early, early Opeña.