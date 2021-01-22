Francis Manupal's Aquaman: Earth One Not Happening, Not DC Exclusive

Francis Manapul has been working on the original graphic novel Aquaman: Earth One for some considerable time. Announced as one of the series of out-of-continuity original graphic novels intended to work as perennial summations of characters, DC Comics published multiple volumes of Superman: Earth One, Batman: Earth One, Wonder Woman Earth One and Titans: Earth One.

Aquaman: Earth One written and drawn by Francis Manapul was planned for 2015, it was repeatedly delayed as Manapul became busy on other projects, including Trinity, No Justice and his Justice League run.

Good sources then told us that the work might be reworked as the 5G version of Aquaman, or something to run alongside 5G before DC Comics cancelled that line with the firing of publisher Dan DiDio. While many of the other 5G treatments were reworked into Future State and Infinite Frontier books for DC, Aquaman lost his book. Notably, there is no Aquaman Infinite Frontier book.

Reliable Aquaman fan news source The Aquaverse reports, regarding the project "In news that should surprise no one, Francis Manapul has confirmed he is no longer under contract with DC, and this project is dead at present."

Manapul is currently focusing on creator-owned work, but Bleeding Cool understands he might return to DC Comics to finish Aquaman: Earth One when things stabilise at the publisher, as it is a story he still really wants to tell.

DC Comics has lost considerable numbers of senior editorial staff in the last year. Bleeding Cool reported in December about how several DC Comics creators discovered they were no longer working at DC Comics via solicitations – and that includes some other big names. We are also aware that several exclusive contracts have ended due to current DC changes as well. More to come.