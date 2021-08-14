Friendship is Magic in Miles Morales Spider-Man Annual #1 [Preview]

Miles Morales makes a new friend in Miles Morales Spider-Man Annual #1, in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday and continuing the latest Marvel rehash of the Infinity Gauntlet story, Infinite Destinies. That friend happens to be Amulet, the new superhero with a magical titular amulet coming from the pages of Ms. Marvel. Together, can they stop… what the heck is this dumb crossover about? Is it Thanos again? Can they stop Thanos? Or whoever it is? Who knows. All we know is you can check out a preview below.
MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1 INFD
MARVEL COMICS
JUN210620
JUN210621 – MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1 CONNECTING VAR INFD – $4.99
(W) Saladin Ahmed, Jed MacKay (A) Luca Maresca, Juan Ferreyra (CA) Kim Jacinto
FIGHT AT THE MUSEUM!
Miles Morales is investigating a series of monster attacks in Brooklyn when he runs into Ms. Marvel's friend and ally AMULET!
Together they connect the monsters to a series of cursed magical objects. But who activated them, and why? And can Spider-Man and Amulet find out before the monsters take them down too?
ALSO IN THIS ISSUE: Part 6 (of 8) of "Infinite Fury"!
Rated T+
In Shops: 8/18/2021
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for JUN210620 MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1 INFD, by (W) Saladin Ahmed, Jed MacKay (A) Luca Maresca, Juan Ferreyra (CA) Kim Jacinto, in stores Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
