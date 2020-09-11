Animal Kingdom to Poison Ivy – The Daily LITG, 11th September 2020

The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Supernatural, Animal Kingdom, Poison Ivy or more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Supernatural, Animal Kingdom and Poison Ivy, the ten most-read stories yesterday…

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie. And Poison Ivy is back in a very new way.

ICYMI: five more you may prefer from yesterday

As DC Fandome approaches, what is it with Hank McCoy?

One year ago, Incoming was incoming.

So what did happen to the Masked Raider?

Two years ago, Bunker survived.

Not that DC did anything with him, mind.

What's happening today

Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline.

Presentación del cómic "Tercera Caída. Antología de narrativa gráfica Mexicana" 4-6pm UTC-5

Tween Comic Book Club, Sacramento Public Library on Ms Marvel Vol 1 – 4-5pm PDT

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Pride creator, publisher and ex-Bleeding Cooler Joe Glass

Rod Whigham, artist on Star Trek, GI Joe, Transformers.

artist on Star Trek, GI Joe, Transformers. Sketch card artist Doug Peters.

Jon Macy , creator of Tropo, Teleny and Camille.

, creator of Tropo, and Co-Owner/ President of Aspen Comics, Frank Mastromauro

Michael Wright, former DC Comics editor.

former DC Comics editor. 7 Percent and Zenescope artist, Jarreau Wimberly

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more discussion about Supernatural, Animal Kingdom and Poison Ivy, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.