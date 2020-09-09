Shinx Raid Spotlight: Boosted Shiny In Pokémon GO

Shinx is an Electric-type Pokémon from the Sinnoh region that can currently be battled in Tier One raids in Pokémon GO. Beyond being cute, there's a major reason why trainers will want to attempt to capture this little sparky lion cub. Or cat? Dog? We think lion cub, but hey, we're also supportive in whatever Shinx wants to be. This Raid Spotlight will give trainers everything they need to know about this Generation Four Pokémon, including its boosted Shiny rate and 100% IVs.

Shinx has a boosted Shiny rate, likely around the same odds as Timburr, which is said to be approximately one in 51. This makes Shinx raids attractive to many players, as the only other way to encounter this Pokémon is through 10KM Eggs. It evolves into Luxio and then, ultimately, Luxray. Not only is the Shinx line popular for the stellar design, but Luxray will show up as a highly ranked counter against many Water-type Pokémon in raids. The entire family has blue, golden, and black notes to their fur that gives way to a completely black and golden color palette for their Shiny versions.

Shinx can be easily defeated by solo players of any level. To handle these raids with top efficiency, keep in mind that Shinx will take super-effective damage from Ground-type Pokémon. This makes the top counters the usual muddy suspects: Groudon, Excadrill, Landorus, Mamoswine, Golurk, and Rhyperior. Besides these heavy hitters, anything but picking low CP Pokémon that are specifically weak to Shinx's Electric-typing should take care of this little zappy boy quickly so you can get to that Shiny check.

When looking for a 100% IV Pokémon, Shinx's top CP in raids is an easy one to spot: it's a clean 500 in normal conditions, and 625 in boosted conditions.