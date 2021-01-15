Future State: Harley Quinn #1 Review:  A Mean Spirited Good Time

Future State Harley Quinn #1 8/10 When they throw the violent vixen in jail, they think she's trapped, when in reality, the key was always in Harley's hand.

Shows like The Blacklist or movies like Silence of the Lambs have played with the tropes of "using a monster to catch monsters." Future State: Harley Quinn #1 is a rather clever manipulation of pop culture concepts casts "daddy's little monster" as Red Reddington in a brilliant manipulation of things that only a criminal/psychologist could pull off.

Dr. Jonathan Crane has hung up his fear gas and burlap mask and now works with the fascistic law enforcement apparatus of a near-future Gotham City that has lost the protection of the original Batman. When the titular Clown Princess of Crime is brought in, he offers her a chance to work as a criminal profiler, helping him capture the colorful criminal element that still haunts the streets. Of course, anyone who knows Dr. Harleen Quinzel would know not to take this kind of thing at face value. Dr. Crane, however, spent years with his head inside of a burlap sack, so his decision-making abilities were never very highly regarded.

Writer Stephanie Phillips does a good job of using Harley's careful, considered manipulation of things work. She's clearly got a plan, even if her actions look chaotic, and the fact that the reader can see this when no one else can is part of the fun. The manga-esque visuals from Simone DiMeo, Tamra Bonvillain, and Troy Peteri may remind some of the brutal scenes of "Sonnie's Edge" in Love, Death & Robots (in a good way), allowing the psychological cat-and-mouse game between Crane and Quinzel to play out deliciously.

With a perfect stinger that tosses to the next issue, this book did everything right and is a mean spirited good time. RATING: BUY.

Future State: Harley Quinn #1

By Stephanie Williams, Simone Di Meo, Derrick Chew

